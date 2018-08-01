This Is WAAAGH!

Warhammer 40k is our favorite xenocidal dystopian miniature game

In the grim darkness of the future there is only war. It’s the 41st millennium and existence is inundated with over-the-top insanity of a universe in the throes of constant battle and strife. Genetically modified super monks, demonic forces of ravenous monsters, and nasty gene stealing superbugs all clash across burning stars, abandoned space hulks, and dying industrialized planets.

This is Warhammer 40k, the dystopian space fantasy epic miniature game known and loved the world over. Strap in gamers you’re about to take a kamikaze ride on the millennial fanboy express!WH40k was born in 1987 by Games Workshop designer Rick Priestley took the core influences of an already established game Warhammer Fantasy Battle and decided to send that sucker into space.

From there Games Workshop published WH40K: Rogue Trader which would create the base rule set and initial lore to the 40k universe. Which is currently in its eighth edition providing a more arguably simplified ruleset from its predecessors in order to attract new players to the game but still maintaining its complex mechanics.

Gameplay consists of two or more players establishing a pool of points that determine the size and composition of their armies. Each figurine has an established point value based on its use or combat worth.

Army composition is typically based on current rule book standards and individual Codex guides for any chosen faction. There are vast numbers of factions that continually evolve along with their codices but they can be broken down into three major groups: The Imperium, Chaos, and Xenos (humans, demons, and aliens).

A typical game is played upon 4’ x 6’ or larger game boards depending on the number of players, army size, or established scenarios. Gameboards are also built up and crafted with great degrees of imagination. Some range from slap-shod hasty terrain models to elegant installations that could easily be drooled over at the Hunter Art Museum.

A fantastic game board has been built over at Dicehead Games and Comics with such care and detail it’s like a miniature apocalyptic movie set. Chad Taylor aka “Chaklagor Bloodbeard” uses it for his live stream broadcasts. I admit WH40k can be a daunting game to learn alone.

It’s a very social game that boasts an international cult following with a huge media presence and library that it can make the prefrontal cortex melt. To maintain your sanity, I recommend getting a battle-buddy who already plays to get you acquainted and watch game demos whenever you can.

Recently Games Workshop released a skirmish version of WH40K called Kill Team. Kill Team departs from the usual armies-of-scale and focuses on small close quarters style combat with squads of individual specialist. Roleplaying and story arcs play a bigger part in Kill Team allowing players to create diverse and unique commandos that advance and level up as they play.

Terrain models and game board interaction is emphasized more because verticality is an important tactic when ranging the enemy or establishing crossing vectors of fire. Folks looking to cut their teeth may find this kit alluring because it’s enough to get started in one package but be warned: it’s still Warhammer and therefore still a beast to tame.

There’s lots to get into and not just the lore but also the damned miniatures themselves. Holy Terra on a biscuit! The figures that comprise Games Workshop’s inventory is massive. Ever wanted to collect models of six-breasted succubae and paint them to the color of your despairingly nihilistic soul? How about collecting large hulking alien monstrosities, demon possessed tanks, and gothic inspired battleships?

The gray plastic and resin parts are all out there in buildable kits just waiting to be molded to your heart’s desires. All factions come with fantastic miniatures, artwork, and backstory content which also allows players to create customized sub-factions within their chosen force.

You can check out professional miniature paint works at forgeworld.co.uk or stop by any number of local gaming shops in the area to see what others have crafted.

The troika of all things Warhammer consist of Dicehead in Cleveland, Infinity Flux on Hixson pike and Game On Chattanooga (no relation) on Lee hwy. You may discover that many seasoned players who speak like dojo masters or battle weary sensei and for good reason.

Those involved in WH40K are dedicated to a hobby that tests the very fabric of personal discipline, craftsmanship, and sportsmanship with the added bonus of being so bug-nut-crazy fun it’s almost a sin not to play it.

When not vaporizing zombies or leading space marines as a mousepad Mattis, Brandon Watson is making gourmet pancakes and promoting local artists.