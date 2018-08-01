Mind, Body, And Spirit Tune-Ups

The good doctor says it is always time to take care of your spiritual self

By now, I believe most of you understand the strong connection between the body and mind. For instance, when you feel depressed emotionally, your body is more susceptible to getting ill. When you are anxious, you are out of the present moment, unmindful of the trials of the body, and it suffers.

Conversely, if you experience a significant physical accident or illness, you are more prone to depression, helplessness, or perhaps anxiety about how you will heal, and what your future might be. The mind is so powerful that people have been known to send their cancer into remission.

And in fact, to send other people’s cancer into remission! And the body has such an effect on our mental and feeling states, that, for instance, a good workout releases the endorphins that give us a natural high, a psychological empowerment, a more positive outlook on life.

Now let’s think for a moment about our spiritual well-being. You’ve read in these pages many times that is doesn’t matter if you attend church, mosque or temple. It doesn’t matter if your place of worship is a backyard barn, an idyllic spot on a wooded trail, or at the water’s edge with your feet feeling the cool waves.

Some may disagree, but I’d suggest that your connection to that which is greater than you, if you believe in such a thing, is a personal choice. You might embark on a solo path of discovery (Not all who wander are lost.); you might feel that you want the fellowship of others. It’s your life, your road.

Church-goer, meditator or tree-hugger, what matters is what you feel, and finding your place in the universe, where you are most connected to the God of Your Understanding, your Higher Power, Spirit, Source or Mama Earth.

I recently saw a sign—on a church—that said, “God loves kind atheists more than hateful Christians.” It’s up to you to discover (and define?) your spiritual self, in your own time, understanding that it’s a sacred, organic, growing part of you, like mind and like body, to be nurtured and honored.

Taking stock of your mind/body/spirit connection is perhaps one of the most important aspects of being a healthy, well-grounded human. It can be challenging to keep it all well-tuned all the time.

That’s okay. Stumbling is a natural part of any traveled road. However, paying attention being mindful are ways to understand yourself, provide healthy self-care, and walk through life more consciously.

So, now and then (if not more frequently), I encourage you to take yourself in for a tune-up. Meaning, take stock, carve out some quiet time, ponder, perhaps have conversations about this with someone dear to you, and see where you are within your own wonderful mind/body/spirit work in progress.

The following are ideas for practicing self-care in each of these areas. Perhaps they will jump-start some ideas of your own, and lead to new ways of enjoying your journey, wherever it may lead:

Physical

Go for a walk; dance; hike; swim; get a hug; give a hug; play with a dog; clean and reorganize your room, your closet, your little sister’s room; volunteer; take a bath.

Mental/Psychological

Read a book; learn a new skill like photography or drawing; do a DIY project; color; turn your phone off, create some affirmations.

Emotional

Meditate; practice yoga, light a candle; talk with a good friend; go on a date; journal; each morning set your intention for the day; each evening write down what you’re grateful for.

As you explore these suggestions, you’ll find your favorites. Let them become a part of your life. See what happens to your sense of peace, well-being, and inner strength by incorporating healthy, positive thoughts and actions into your life.

Until next time: “Healing comes from taking responsibility: to realize that it is you—and no one else—that creates your thoughts, your feelings, and your actions.” —Peter Shepherd

Rick Pimental-Habib, Ph.D., is a psychotherapist, author, minister, and educator in private practice in Chattanooga. Contact him at DrRPH.com, visit his wellness center at WellNestChattanooga.com