A Newcomer’s Christmas

Putting roots down and lights up on a Chattanooga Christmas

We stood on the sidewalk gazing at the wisteria tree. My partner Holly—a fitting name for the season—examined the tree as if it were a complex piece of modern Japanese art. Most of the leaves had fallen off by this Thanksgiving Day.

Still, the braided trunk rising and splintering into branches of twisted vines, bare as they were, was a sight to behold. Holly’s blue eyes widened. Her sweet James Dean dimples deepened into the question at hand: White or colored Christmas lights?

Finally, she offered, “White. It’s classic. But also represents rebirth, something new. Like weddings or baptisms.”

“I agree,” I nodded, angling to compromise. “But what if we did the house in white and the wisteria in color?”

She gave me a look I adore. It’s a look that humors me.

“For juxtaposition. Our eclectic spirit meets our traditional house. Classic and funky like us, like Chattanooga.”

She stared at me like Ralphie in A Christmas Story, as if I had lobsters crawling from my ears. “It’s something to think about,” she said, kissing me on the lips.

It was decided. White lights.

She walked to the front porch, taking in the cream columns that accent the soft yellow hue of the house—this slice of Southern lemon meringue perched on a hill above the banks of the Tennessee; crests of Signal Mountain to the north, Lookout to the south.

Pausing on the steps, she looked back and said, “Our first Christmas in our new home.”Christmas came early this year when Holly and I purchased a 19th century “Charleston” style house on the North Shore. January will mark the anniversary of our first visit to Chattanooga and the beginning of our new chapter.

When we first met, as writing partners and musicians, the connection cut deep, like a lit match to gunpowder. To borrow from a song made famous by Johnny and June Cash, “Hotter than a pepper sprout.”

We’d set out on a Southern sojourn with three objectives: write, road trip, and find a new home we could be inspired in. Chattanooga was on our radar. People always ask: Why Chattanooga? Easy answers are the music, the vibe, the hospitality. We also see ourselves in Chattanooga—a city that’s had ups and downs, a city in the midst of rebirth.

We arrived after dark. Just past the Brainerd Road exit lights twinkled from mountain to valley illuminating a welcome to the city. We drove to the St. Elmo neighborhood to preview a house before meeting with our realtor, Lindsey Yerbey. Minutes into our hunting, our car broke down. The clutch refused to engage, protesting in growls with each attempt to get it in gear.

We agreed, “It’s a sign.”

A woman brought us Cheez-Its and beer from her house while we waited for a tow. “I’d invite you in, but I’m leaving to pick up my kids,” she said. Our breath fogged up the windows in the cold, but Chattanooga earned its distinction as the birthplace of the tow truck that evening with fast service.

Lindsey picked us up the next morning to show us Scenic City listings in Highland Park, St. Elmo, and Missionary Ridge. But she saved the best for last, the modest plantation-style house in North Shore.

We envisioned sitting on the balcony, clacking at typewriters in the warm breeze like William Faulkner and Flannery O’Connor. With nine-foot tall ceilings, vintage chandeliers, claw foot tub and architectural molding encasing defunct fireplaces, it had character and history.

“This is the house and neighborhood I see you in,” Lindsey said.