Chattanooga Film Festival: Good Films For Everyone

Our longtime film critic covers the highlights

After six years, it seems that the Chattanooga Film Festival is a tradition that keeps improving and others are taking notice. The CFF has always leaned heavily into the genre film scene. This is understandable, as founder and programmer Chris Dortch wears his love for genre movies on his sleeve, evident from the very first Mise En Scenesters events he hosted and programmed around town.

It’s reasonable for the CFF to want to avoid labels—genre film has a reputation and for a small southern city a reputation is enough to stop something before it even starts. But then, no one brings the incredible Joe Bob Briggs to speak every year without having a deep and abiding love for the weird, the grotesque, and the shocking.

The CFF has drawn the attention of the horror aficionados at Ghastly Grinning, who have called the festival “one of the most memorable and distinctive film festivals for the genre.” This nice to hear, of course, but for those of us that have attended the CFF from the first year, insinuating that it’s an all-genre-film festival is seems limited.

Every film, every event, every guest is chosen carefully and with the goals of the festival in mind. Every dollar brought in, from grants to sponsors to individual donations, is put back into the festival to bring the best films available.

The real genre found at the CFF is good movies. It’s as simple as that.

It’s important to remember that the festival is done on what amounts to a shoestring budget—the CFF doesn’t always bring big name stars because Dortch and company are more interested in bringing great films to Chattanooga than paying celebrity appearance fees (although, this year features Crispin Glover, which I think we can all get behind).

And thank God for that. Because of the singular focus on quality, Chattanoogans have seen films like Spring and The Endless, I Kill Giants and The Sacrament, or Men and Chicken, which because I’m weird, is probably my favorite film out of all six years.

Here’s the point: the Chattanooga Film Festival is something special for a city this size. Atlanta and Nashville might have films festivals, but they don’t have the CFF. It’s one more unique event for a unique city nestled between three larger metro areas. We need to take advantage of it while we can.

As with every year, I like to make suggestions for those films that are not to be missed. Inevitably, I miss a significant portion of them because I get distracted by any number of other films that are playing at the same time. I’m fickle and that’s okay.

Still, here are some of the films that I think everyone should see when they have the chance.

THURSDAY

Hail Satan?

Director Penny Lane

In a documentary that’s sure to delight the CFF fans and annoy a large section of the Chattanooga’s faithful, Hail Satan? explores the ideas behind modern Satanism, which might be better described as a sort of ironic atheism.

The film focuses around a lawsuit the Church of Satan brought against the state of Missouri where they insisted on equal treatment after a Ten Commandments statue was erected at the state capitol. The film looks at the serious issue of church and state separation through the eyes of a tongue-in-cheek religion.

Joe Bob Briggs

If you’ve not yet seen Joe Bob Briggs, this is your year. Honestly, every year should be your year, but let’s start now. I don’t know the topic but that doesn’t matter. I guarantee that you’ll be fascinated, weirded out, and amused.