Chattanooga Film Festival: Good Films For Everyone

Our longtime film critic covers the highlights
After six years, it seems that the Chattanooga Film Festival is a tradition that keeps improving and others are taking notice. The CFF has always leaned heavily into the genre film scene. This is understandable, as founder and programmer Chris Dortch wears his love for genre movies on his sleeve, evident from the very first Mise En Scenesters events he hosted and programmed around town.
It’s reasonable for the CFF to want to avoid labels—genre film has a reputation and for a small southern city a reputation is enough to stop something before it even starts. But then, no one brings the incredible Joe Bob Briggs to speak every year without having a deep and abiding love for the weird, the grotesque, and the shocking.
The CFF has drawn the attention of the horror aficionados at Ghastly Grinning, who have called the festival “one of the most memorable and distinctive film festivals for the genre.” This nice to hear, of course, but for those of us that have attended the CFF from the first year, insinuating that it’s an all-genre-film festival is seems limited.
Every film, every event, every guest is chosen carefully and with the goals of the festival in mind. Every dollar brought in, from grants to sponsors to individual donations, is put back into the festival to bring the best films available.
The real genre found at the CFF is good movies. It’s as simple as that.
It’s important to remember that the festival is done on what amounts to a shoestring budget—the CFF doesn’t always bring big name stars because Dortch and company are more interested in bringing great films to Chattanooga than paying celebrity appearance fees (although, this year features Crispin Glover, which I think we can all get behind).
And thank God for that. Because of the singular focus on quality, Chattanoogans have seen films like Spring and The Endless, I Kill Giants and The Sacrament, or Men and Chicken, which because I’m weird, is probably my favorite film out of all six years.
Here’s the point: the Chattanooga Film Festival is something special for a city this size. Atlanta and Nashville might have films festivals, but they don’t have the CFF. It’s one more unique event for a unique city nestled between three larger metro areas. We need to take advantage of it while we can.
As with every year, I like to make suggestions for those films that are not to be missed. Inevitably, I miss a significant portion of them because I get distracted by any number of other films that are playing at the same time. I’m fickle and that’s okay.
Still, here are some of the films that I think everyone should see when they have the chance.
THURSDAY
Hail Satan?
Director Penny Lane
In a documentary that’s sure to delight the CFF fans and annoy a large section of the Chattanooga’s faithful, Hail Satan? explores the ideas behind modern Satanism, which might be better described as a sort of ironic atheism.
The film focuses around a lawsuit the Church of Satan brought against the state of Missouri where they insisted on equal treatment after a Ten Commandments statue was erected at the state capitol. The film looks at the serious issue of church and state separation through the eyes of a tongue-in-cheek religion.
Joe Bob Briggs
If you’ve not yet seen Joe Bob Briggs, this is your year. Honestly, every year should be your year, but let’s start now. I don’t know the topic but that doesn’t matter. I guarantee that you’ll be fascinated, weirded out, and amused.
You’ll learn something, too. For instance, a couple years ago I learned why Scots-Irish Americans are such jerks. As someone of Scotts-Irish descent, it provided some much needed validation that I was born this way.
FRIDAY
A Bread Factory Part 1 & Part 2
Director Patrick Wang
This is a film that’s likely riskier than the others on the schedule. The folks at the CFF compare Patrick Wang to artists like Robert Altman, Ingmar Bergman, and David Lynch. This means if you watch it, you might not understand it.
But if you like being confused, or being moved without understanding why, The Bread Factory Part 1 and 2 will be your best bet. It’s a film festival film if there ever was one.
In Fabric
Director Peter Strickland
Almost anything can be a horror story. Remember when Stephen King wrote a story about a demon-possessed laundry press? This is like that, except it’s the laundry that’s haunted—a dress that’s passed down from person to person.
Weirdly, Stephen King’s son wrote a story about a haunted suit. We should all stop wearing clothes.
Freaks
Directors Zach Lipovsky, Adam B. Stein
This film features Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern. If that’s not enough, it’s also a science fiction dystopian fantasy told the eyes of a seven-year-old girl. It’s likely one of those CFF films where the less you know, the more you’ll enjoy it.
Crispin Glover
This program runs for over three hours and includes a dramatic presentation, his film Fine! Everything Is Fine, and a book signing/meet and greet. That’s a lot of time with an iconic actor. Make this one a priority. Seriously. Glover is easily one of the most fascinating actors of his generation and has great stories to tell.
Mangoshake
Director Terry Chiu
Film critic Andrew Todd (Birth.Movies.Death.) called Terry Chiu’s Mangoshake “A manic DIY coming-of-age film that detests coming-of-age films.” As a film critic tired of the bildungsroman, it sounds great.
The Wrath
Director Young-sun Yoo
What film festival would be complete without a Korean ghost story? The Wrath is a period piece set in the Joseon Kingdom, which if you know your Korean history, you’ll understand why a freelance film critic in Chattanooga can’t finish this sentence. The movie looks great though.
SATURDAY
Leto
Director Kirill Serebrennikov
The best reason to see this punk rock musical is because the director is currently under house arrest in Russia for being an enemy of the state. The second best reason to see this film is because it’s a punk rock musical. End of reasons.
Cowboy Who?
Presented by Peter Kuplowsky
Presented by TIFF Midnight Madness film programmer Peter Kuplowsky, this film looks at a weird, postmodern Canadian kid’s show from the ‘90s. It comes with an all-you-can-eat cereal bar. Of course you’re going.
Burning Kentucky
Director Bethany Brooke Anderson
I’m a sucker for a good mountain murder mystery. Although Burning Kentucky is set in Eastern Kentucky, the parallels to Soddy Daisy living are probably easy to recognize. Bonus: director Bethany Brooke Anderson will be in attendance.
The Creature From The Black Lagoon
Of the classic Universal monsters, The Creature From the Black Lagoon is my favorite, due entirely to the creature design. The film is free and follows a Friday presentation by Mallory O’Meara, author of “Lady From the Black Lagoon”.
Her book is about Milicent Patrick, who designed the Creature, and how she was later driven from Hollywood by a jealous male colleague. You can learn the story behind the story, and then see the story in Miller Park.
SUNDAY
Lost Holiday
Directors Michael Kerry Matthews and Thomas Matthews
Shot in 16mm, Lost Holiday feels like a throwback comedy, full of self-satisfaction and wit. The film is about a social worker who accidentally gets involved in the search for a kidnapped socialite from Washington D.C.
Pumpkin Pie Show
Presented by Clay McLeod Chapman
Clay McLeod Chapman is an author and storyteller who offers “a view into the minds of the most depraved Southern Gothic monstrosities.” According to the CFF: “Sometimes darkly humorous, sometimes strangely heartbreaking, and most definitely always in-your-face, these tales of madness and macabre explore the domestic horrors of the everyday, finding terror within our very own households. This one-of-a-kind performance delves deep into the darkest recesses of those mad men and women who drift along the periphery of humankind.” It’s an event that might even rival Joe Bob.
ALL WEEKEND
CFF2019 Shorts Program
Always be on the lookout for the shorts blocks whenever they are rolled out. You never know what you might see but it’s always worth your time. In addition to the Tennessee Filmmaker Showcase, this year will include new works by CFF fan favorites Izzy Lee, Steven Degennaro and Tim Reis, as well as exciting new short works from newcomers Meredith Alloway and Will Goss. If you’re in between films, you can never go wrong with a shorts block.
Of course, several of these films and events happen at the same time. Prioritize as you like. I rarely see all of the films I suggest because I can’t make up my mind. This list is in no way exhaustive. Check out the CFF website for film descriptions, trailers, and the all-important schedule.
However, you should absolutely make it a point to go. Whether you buy a badge or just a few tickets here and there, I can guarantee there isn’t a better event happening the Southeast.
Support local film.