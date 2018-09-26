Come Celebrate Your Body!

Feel good about your body and yourself at the Body Positive Fest

It shouldn’t be a radical statement—yet a lot of times it feels that way. You. Are. Beautiful. Not only your soul, mind and heart, though those are lovely, too. The body that’s holding this issue of The Pulse right now is AMAZING.

Are you convinced? Or do you still doubt it? (That scar, those bony shoulders, that G-J tube, the little wobbly bits of fat on the inside of your knees, ammirite?) Either way, there’s a way for you to explore your issues with your body, and maybe bust some stereotypes.

Body Positive Chattanooga, organized by Stacey Nolan, MED, who performs as Emerald H. Leigh, and Jas Milam, MAAT, artist and art therapist, is hosting a Body Positive Fest on Sept. 29 at Crabtree Farms. Planning committee members include Cyndi Allen, Samantha Belt, Precious Crowe, Angela Loetscher and Tara Phillips, and the festival is sponsored by Movement Arts Collective and A Step Ahead Chattanooga.

The first event of its kind in this city, Body Positive Fest will feature artwork, performances, mini-classes and vendors. Vegan food vendor Your Local Seitanist will provide tasty meals and snacks, while the famous Mama Crunk’s Pies will be on hand for those in need of a sweet treat. The festival’s aim is to encourage self-empowerment for everyone who attends.

“Every woman I’ve ever met has felt that her physical appearance is not enough,” Nolan says. “So often, we accept being bombarded by messages of inadequacy.”

For example, weight-loss products suggest that thinner might be better. Ads for facial creams hint that our natural freckles, wrinkles or skin texture are wrong. Self-tanning products ask us to be darker; relaxers tell us our hair is too frizzy or kinky. Men see ads hinting that their sex drive is inadequate or their abs are too deeply buried in fat. So many products and services aimed at people seek to create self-doubt around the body.

“We wanted to create a place where that’s not the norm,” Nolan says. “We want to tell people, ‘You deserve love and appreciation from others and from yourself.’”

By contrast, the Body Positive Fest aims to help people realize they can find health and positive self-regard without resorting to negative body critiques. Nolan sums up the festival’s key messages:

1. Health can be found at any size.

2. It’s not up to us to determine someone else’s health status.

3. Acceptance of oneself is the first step toward acceptance of others.

What to Expect

The Body Positive Fest looks to be a happy combination of active and passive enjoyment: visitors can eat healthy meals and treats, browse vendor offerings, watch live performances, and participate in a variety of workshops, most sampler-sized bodywork offerings.

Bodywork may be any kind of movement or manual therapy, but the direction is often intentional and inward-focused, as opposed to, for example, movement with an external goal, such as preparing for an athletic competition. The term bodywork is inclusive and may cover yoga, breath techniques, sound immersion, energy work, tai chi, reflexology, the Feldenkrais Method, massage and acupuncture.

Plenty of bodywork will be available at the Body Positive Fest. Each session is short so participants can explore many types of positive body and mind approaches. At 3:30 p.m., Beth Oberle will lead a Sound Bath.

Oberle, a yoga instructor, uses instruments such as singing bowls to aid in meditation. At 3:50 p.m., dancer Maite Bou will lead a Buti Yoga session. This action-packed practice combines power yoga, interval training and tribal dance in an emotionally freeing, health-giving workout.