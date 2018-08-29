Embracing The Slow Drink Movement

Taking the time to create and enjoy the perfect beverage

Hot or cold, the perfect drink should take some time; intricate parts creating a mellifluous mixture. More than just a perfectly poured Guinness, an aperitif or digestif should encompass local, fresh ingredients as much as the meal.

The slow food movement rocked the kitchen table and small-batched beer was close behind but how quickly are craft concoctions trending?

Using canned concentrated juices and slamming sugary shots are quickly moving out of the spotlight being replaced with handcrafted, free flowing substances like kombucha, tinctures and shrubs.

Two local businesses began based on the idea that relying more on Mother Nature and less on artificial flavors is the best thing for the beverage world setting the Chattanooga standard for caliber stirrable sustenance.

Widespread Kombucha

In circulation since 2014 as the premier Chattanooga kombucha tea, Blue Indian Kombucha quickly gained a reputation by providing a quality local product using local ingredients as well as a “unique element to Chattanooga’s growing collection of craft brews.”

Began because Karen Brokaw was a stay-at-home mom who wanted to save money and make good food for her two daughters, Blue Indian Kombucha started like many small businesses, in her kitchen.

“Everything I learned about herbs, I learned from my workshare in the Crabtree Farms greenhouse,” Karen excitedly explains how the education she received during her volunteering was imperative to her success. “Crabtree was the incubator of Blue Indian Kombucha and, because of them, I started fermenting everything.”

According to Blue Indian’s website, “Kombucha is sweetened tea fermented by a kombucha culture commonly known as a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast, or scoby for short.” Karen received her scoby from her midwife’s assistant.

“There is this awesome connection to our past and ancestry,” Karen adds regarding the reason why she does what she does. “It is said to aid digestion, boost immunity and enhance overall health.”

"Kombucha was an unknown product in this town four years ago,” Karen said as she talks about the obstacles she had to overcome in the initial stages, “We were brewing five gallons in Chattanooga Brewing’s commercial kitchen, then wholesale took off and we had to rebuild the brewery overnight.”

Currently in her own facility in Brainerd, she brews about 200 gallons a month and is featured in almost a dozen retail outlets around the area including the Tap House, the Frothy Monkey, and Pie Slingers Pizzeria and Phantom Horse Brewing Company in Rock Springs, GA.

All three offer a fermented feature by either suggesting it as a “flavor shot” to create a Beer-bucha or mixed within a signature cocktail.Heaven & Ale were the first to offer Blue Indian a tapline and created Kombucha Cocktails made with Blue Indian’s Raspberry Mojito, including the “The Guru” made with Calfkiller Saision. They, like all of the wholesalers, only carry Blue Indian on tap and can fill growlers as well.

As Blue Indian is adamant about being a zero waste company, they will never sell in pre-packaged bottles, making wholesale opportunities slightly limiting, but the availability is more than accommodating with vendors like Whole Foods, Pruett’s Signal Mountain Market and Nutrition World.

“Half a bottle ‘neath the bed,” Karen references a Widespread Panic song as she explains the inspiration of the company name, “keep our spirits fed”. The beautifully owl-logoed growlers are well recognized as the brightly-colored contents. She grows the mint for the Raspberry Mojito and sources other ingredients from local farms. Her favorite is Strawberry Lime but the Blueberry Ginger is the number one seller.

“I’m excited that people are brewing because it’s fun and that means more conversations about probiotics,” Karen expresses her feelings about the increase of homebrewers and how it has not affected business. “It is such a high maintenance beverage, they’re either all in or it turns into vinegar on top of the fridge.”