Festival Of Black Arts & Ideas

I am disappointed in myself that I did not know that Juneteenth, which is this coming Tuesday, is an American holiday to commemorate the day slavery was abolished in Texas in 1865 and the day the last slaves were emancipated from the Confederacy.

I remember the Emancipation Proclamation but I do not recall this mid-summer day being discussed either in high school or college history courses.

Also referred to as Freedom Day or Juneteenth Independence day, annual Juneteenth festivals are held all over the states, especially recognized in the southern areas like Louisiana, Georgia and now in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Past

Although different cultures are involved in diversifying the festivals, most Juneteenth festivals have some common inclusions such as Emancipation Proclamation readings and readings from the works of noted African American authors such as Maya Angelou as well as local celebrated African American authors or poets.

The Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1862, but with the simpler lines of communication consisting of horseback, it took several years for all the states to get the orders and Juneteenth is a moment in history when the United States were finally all on the same page.

With the Great Depression and the Civil Rights Movement, there were moments where Juneteenth did not receive the commemoration it deserved. It was not until a hundred years later in 1968, with the Poor People’s Campaign, a march to D.C. organized by Martin Luther King, Jr. and Ralph Abernathy that Juneteenth regained its national recognition and cities began to annually rejoice.

Appropriately, Texas was the first state to legally declare Juneteenth as a holiday in 1980. Since then 46 states and the District of Columbia recognize the holiday leaving Hawaii, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota and South Dakota that do not. In 2018, Apple added Juneteenth to its holiday calendar and The National Juneteenth Observance Foundation are continuously working on getting Congressional approval to designate June 19th as a national day of observance.

Juneteenth.com does have an immense amount of information regarding how to celebrate as well as what cities are doing what. As Texas was the founding place of this historic happening, Houston and Austin have hosted huge block parties for decades.

Although many states like New York boast that they host “The largest Juneteenth celebration in the country,” Missouri City, Texas has hosted a weekend-long event for the past fifteen years and it continues to grow with a scholarship golf tournament that has raised $140,000 to date.

As Chattanooga has not yet had a declared Juneteenth festival to commemorate this historical accomplishment, festival founder and Yale graduate Ricardo Morris created the six day long Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas to “spotlight emerging and established black artists and build greater community awareness of the diversity of black arts within Chattanooga and Hamilton County.”

The Present

Ricardo Morris has dedicated his life to working in the arts so building this nonprofit African American historic arts festival came naturally. With a gamut of artist experience, including but not limited to creating the Chattanooga CultureFest almost nineteen years ago, Morris is more than excited to begin another culturally diverse first for Chattanooga.

The majority of the events occur at The Chattanooga Theatre Centre (CTC) however, the cultural reach expands for miles and generations. The festival kicks off this Thursday at 6 p.m. with a staged reading of “Don’t Suffer In Silence” from Chattanooga playwright Charles Patterson followed by a panel discussion with Patterson, cast members and other theatre professionals.

Friday night could be considered a Film Night Friday with a 6pm screening of the 2018 Inspired Faith Film Festival Best Short Film Award “Michael Valentine” by Live To Inspire Productions. Owner of Live To Inspire Productions, Shelia Wofford also acts, writes, directs and produces and will be available after the showing for a panel discussion focused on the film industry in Nashville and Atlanta.