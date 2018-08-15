Hypnotism, Health, And You

Hypnotism is used for far more than comedy & entertainment

You are getting sleepy, very sleepy. We’ve all seen this scenario play out, maybe in a movie or at the circus, where a hypnotist dangles a pocket watch on a chain to slowly and seductively put his subject into a trance-like state.

Once under the hypnotist’s spell, it seems the person will do anything and everything they are instructed to do. It can take a comic turn and be quite playful, like asking someone to act like Santa Claus or Henry VIII. But some are now using the mysterious practice as a vehicle for self-improvement and harnessing the science of brainwaves to lead a more emotionally-rich life.So the old cliché about a person getting sleepy under hypnosis is half true.

“Hypnosis is the area in your brain right before you go to sleep,” says stage hypnotist Gary Conrad. “Once in a trance, the subconscious mind comes to the forefront and the person is more open to suggestibility.”

Gary Conrad was first interested in hypnosis in the fourth grade. He did a book report on the human mind. Although he doesn’t remember the grade he got on the report, it did ignite a life-long interest in what the brain can and cannot do.

The brain can heal the body, digest food, and control things like hearing and auditory experiences. Then you delve deeper and you get into the unconscious mind.

“Moving in between the conscious and unconscious minds, you reach a sort of grey, twilight area,” explains Conrad.

Obviously, not all suggestions are positive and all of us have been subject to negative reinforcement at some time during our lives.

“Under hypnosis, it’s my goal to take out the negative programming,” says Conrad. “People’s negative programming really holds them back from living their best life.”

Conrad goes on to mention Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar” published in the winter of 1845. The tale only seems to add to the mystery surrounding hypnosis. In the story, an unidentified narrator hypnotizes a dying man bringing him to articulo mortis or “at the point of death”.

Having finally fallen under complete memorization for the first time, the dying man slowly loses physical function of his body but can continue to talk with his tongue. Scientists had already started to experiment with the procedure, but Poe’s story is where the word “hypnosis” appears in the fiction for the first time.

The history of hypnosis is as ancient as that of sorcery, magic, and medicine; indeed, hypnosis has been used as a method in all three. Its scientific history began in the latter part of the 18th century with Franz Mesmer, a German physician who used hypnosis in the treatment of patients in Vienna and Paris.

Because of his mistaken belief that hypnotism made use of an occult force (which he termed “animal magnetism”) that flowed through the hypnotist into the subject, Mesmer was soon discredited; but Mesmer’s method—named mesmerism after its creator—continued to interest medical practitioners.

A number of clinicians made use of it without fully understanding its nature until the middle of the 19th century, when the English physician James Braid studied the phenomenon and coined the terms hypnotism and hypnosis, after the Greek god of sleep, Hypnos.

Hypnosis attracted widespread scientific interest in the 1880s. Ambroise-Auguste Liébeault, an obscure French country physician who used mesmeric techniques, drew the support of Hippolyte Bernheim, a professor of medicine in Strasbourg, France.

They had written that hypnosis involved no physical forces and no physiological processes but was a combination of psychologically mediated responses to suggestions.