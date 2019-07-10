If You Can Make It Here…

Checking out Chattanooga’s growing maker community

Everybody loves a good maker story. From Jobs and Wozniak piecing together the first Apple computer in a garage, to the friend with a side hustle or startup making soap or roasting coffee or printing t-shirts, to Doc Brown turning a DeLorean into the world’s first functioning time machine—inventors, tinkerers, and do-it-yourselfers (both fact and fiction) never seem to lose their fascination.

In the last 15 years or so, people who like to make things that never existed before started pooling their resources and setting up maker spaces. In the last few years, the number of places like this and people using them have exploded. According to one estimate, the number of maker spaces increased from 100 to 1400 worldwide from 2006 to 2016.

These days, the maker scene is a wild spaghetti bowl of places, programs, and people loosely gathered under the umbrella of “making.” Boundaries between types of spaces and what people do in them are fuzzy. Is this place a maker space or a FabLab or a hacker space? Is that maker over there creating art or learning to weld? That thing coming out of the 3-D printer…is that somebody playing or is it a product for sale?

What’s in a Maker Space?

Two of Chattanooga’s best-known maker spaces are the Public Library’s 4th Floor and Chatt*Lab.

The Public Library converted its fourth floor from storage to a maker space in 2013, adding a variety of tools available to anyone with a library card and creating a heavily used community space. The current lineup of tools includes 3-D printers, a laser cutter, CNC router, virtual reality booth, sewing lab, power tools, a soldering bench, photography studio, and more. The latest maker-type addition, completed in 2018, is a 1,000-square-foot state-of-the-art recording studio with industry-standard equipment, located on the second floor.

Chatt*Lab is a private, non-profit maker space located on the North Shore that feels like a garage workshop grown to massive proportions. Occupying 3,000 square feet in the Hamilton County Business Development Center, it’s packed floor to ceiling with tools, storage for member projects, and leftover or donated materials waiting for someone to find a use for them. Members pay $60 a month for 24/7 access, and the organization is a 501(c)3 run by a volunteer board who are all heavy users of the space.

“The tools we have vary from week to week,” said board member Jeff Johnson. “Our most popular tools currently are the laser cutter, 3-D printers, and vinyl cutter. After that, the wood shop. We’re always trying to expand our tool kit to increase the diversity of capabilities.”

Chatt*Lab received a $10,000 grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation, and has just completed raising a 50 percent match. Possible tool purchases include a computer-guided plasma cutter, which uses a jet of hot plasma to cut steel, and a computer-guided embroidery machine.

According to Lee Walker, a founding member and current board member, if a member is interested in a machine the space does not currently own, “We’ll put it to a vote, and if we have the money, we’ll buy it. If the person who is interested in something wants to teach people how to use the machine, it’s even more likely to happen. A maker space isn’t just a place with tools. Mostly, it’s a community of people and their skills, who can teach other people.”

“We attract all types—inventors, hobbyists, entrepreneurs, dreamers, makers, and those that like to be around other makers,” said Johnson. According to Walker, several members use Chatt*Lab resources to support businesses, including an “escape room” whose props were all made there and a couple who build furniture they sell on an Etsy store.