MainX24 Needs More Than 24 Hours

The annual Southside street party creates new traditions

In what’s becoming as big a part of the beginning of the holiday season as Thanksgiving and Black Friday, MainX24 celebrates Chattanooga’s Main Street and Southside neighborhood this weekend by hosting a grassroots, 24-hour long festival organized by locals, merchants and party revelers in an attempt to make the Scenic City as popular for night owls as it is for families.

MainX24 is bigger and better than ever in its thirteenth year. Over 150 events are planned and packed into a 24-hour time frame. At the time of publication, organizers are still adding eclectic get-togethers that draw a few dozen people and making final tweaks to the tried and true community-wide celebrations.

For you early risers, it all starts off at 6:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the fire hall on East Main Street with all proceeds benefiting the Forgotten Child Fund. You can also grab sausage biscuits, coffee, and hot chocolate. There will be boxes available to drop off a new unwrapped toy or a new coat.

Buddy Shirk with Summitt Piano returns with the Steinway D Concert Grand and a bevy of local pianists, schools, and the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences Choir to entertain you while enjoying all the pancakes you can eat.

Shirk helps the crowd segue into the day’s most popular event: MainX24 Southside Parade sponsored by EPB. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and regularly draws around 13,000 people and participants.

“The more weird and creative the parade, the better,” exclaims Monica Kinsey, one of the event’s organizers who lives and works on the Southside. “The parade really prepares the Southside business community for their biggest shopping day of the year.”

The route covers the Main Street corridor from Jefferson Street to Coward Street.

“You can count on this being the wackiest parade you have ever seen,” says Dawn Hjelseth, Director of Development for green|spaces. “The mutt strut and roller girls are always a highlight of the event.”

After the parade, storefronts open up and offer everything from art to Christmas merch and photos with Santa.

Stop by the H’art Gallery where artists come from varied underserved backgrounds and circumstances: those experiencing homelessness, living with mental and physical disabilities, disabled veterans, women fleeing abusive situations, political refugees, and others. Their community programs are designed to serve a wide range of populations.

You might take part in cookie decorating, watch sumo wrestling, flash mob dancing, or catch the silent disco at Mean Mug Coffeehouse. Chattanooga Cigar Club will host a celebrity bartending event where you can show off your karaoke skills.

“It’s hard to pick among the variety of events,” says Kinsey. “Make sure you eat and stay hydrated. You can rest on Sunday.”

A MainX24 tradition is the World Heavyweight Chili Championship and Vendor Market. It all starts at 11:30 a.m. and is only $15 for all the chili you can eat.

Hjelseth has been heading up the event for seven years, while the event itself is in its eleventh year.

“Over 20 teams will be competing in the cook-off this year with both bloody marys and beer being served,” says Hjelseth. “Make sure and pace yourself. Some people go home and take a nap then come back.” MainX24 is definitely a marathon not a sprint.

If you want to see some racing action early, don’t miss the annual MainX24 Adult Big Wheel Race. It is a longstanding MainX24 tradition that takes place in the Choo Choo Gardens immediately following the parade. The race features 24 co-ed, adult teams of four that race around a course (relay style) on adult sized big wheels (drift trikes).