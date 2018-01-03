My Dog Ate My Laptop

Incident response for freelancers and small business owners

When we hear about a big data breach, it’s typically a big company struggling legal and PR implications. “What is this insurer doing to protect patients’ private health information? How will this big retailer settle with angry customers whose ATM PINs have been stolen?”

But data breach or loss can happen to anyone, and information security is for everyone. Even (especially) those of us who work off our kitchen tables or out of the back of our pickup trucks. In fact, 61 percent of data breaches last year affected businesses with 1,000 or fewer employees, according to a study reported in Inc.

Don’t Be That Gal (or Guy)

People who aren’t computer experts, and don’t have the money to retain an IT employee, often use information technology in our work. We’re exposed to a gamut of IT pitfalls. For instance, a massage therapist may store clients’ intake notes with information about their physical conditions on her laptop.

What happens when the laptop gets stolen? An artist may keep records of purchases of his paintings. What happens if someone accesses the database and finds a bank account or credit card number? We all need to learn how to prevent problems, and how to respond when they happen.

Ask the Expert

Donnie Parton is an IT consultant and owner of The PC Doctor. He’s consulted in several fields, most dealing with healthcare, government and nonprofits. He works with small businesses, including dentists and CPAs. He’s exactly the person to advise a freelancer or contractor, whether they design furniture or run an after-school nonprofit. He’s just 30 years old, but he’s been working in information technology half his life.

“What do small businesses need to look out for in terms of information security?” I ask him. “How can we protect ourselves, and how do we deal with a breach when it does happen?”

Phishing, Ransomware and Other Common Problems

Plain, old-fashioned phishing is one of the biggest problems Parton sees for small businesses. In phishing, the sender relies on human behavior (opening an email, clicking a link, entering information) to give him or her the desired access. Phishing is the electronic equivalent of making a phone call and pretending to have a prize package to deliver—just as soon as the recipient gives you his or her credit card number to pay for shipping.

How do you avoid phishing? Don’t click suspicious links in email or private messages. But, what’s suspicious? One way to tell is to hover over the link. Does the hover text match where the link purports to lead? Or, does the link lead to a request for personal or financial data? Always a no-no.

Check out the sender, too. Do you know them? (This isn’t a magic bullet; some phishing emails propagate from one email list to another, so one might come disguised as a message from a friend.) If you don’t know them, don’t click.

A broad sense of skepticism helps too, according to Wired magazine. “You should generally be reluctant to download attachments and click links, no matter how innocuous they seem,” their experts write. That’s especially true if your machine for private computing is one and the same as your work machine.

You can also proactively protect yourself against the event you do get phished. If your documents are encrypted or password-protected on your computer, it will be harder for spyware to find possible targets. Or if you accidentally download file-destroying malware, a great backup system will save your bacon.

This is especially true in the case of ransomware, a kind of malware or malicious code that blocks access to some of the computer or network’s contents, often by encrypting them. While it’s great to have your own encryption, finding your files encrypted by a third party who holds the key is no fun at all. The attacker often delivers his or her malware by a phishing attack and then follows up with extortion: pay me (preferably in an anonymous currency like bitcoin) or you can’t have your data back, ever.