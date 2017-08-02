Remembering The Forgotten People

How has Chattanooga really dealt with our homeless veterans?

On paper, Chattanooga’s accomplishment solving veteran homelessness doesn’t seem very impressive. And yet, the city’s accomplishment is a first in Tennessee. It took two years of work.

In 2015, about 82 veterans slept under bridges and sought rest at the city’s emergency shelters, according to that year’s point in time count. The count is a nation-wide survey of homeless persons conducted in the dead of the January and mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Two years later in January 2017, the point in time count found 62 homeless veterans here. Thirty-one were living on the streets unsheltered. Twenty-three spent the night in emergency housing. That’s out of the 584 homeless people the count recorded in the Chattanooga area that night.

Truth of the matter, solving homelessness is devilishly hard. It can’t be solved by providing a few jobs. It’s not as simple as finding 82 shelters with a door, a roof and a place to lay a head back in 2015. Homelessness found more veterans in the meantime.

Explore any other societal ill, homelessness very likely lurks near the end, for the issue touches on mental health policy, the ability to get affordable housing, education, domestic violence and substance abuse. Even the economy, the ability to keep a job that brings in a good, steady income.

Lifting veterans from the streets

Ending Veteran homeless has been a major goal of federal agencies like the Veterans Administration, said Heather Hoffman, homeless program coordinator for the city.

When Mayor Andy Berke announced that Chattanooga was going to tackle veteran homelessness, the city hired Hoffman, who came from the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

The deadline was tight. “You need to set a pretty tight deadline to get everyone scrambling and paying attention,” Hoffman said. And the goal was large. The city planned to house 184 veterans, to get ahead of the problem.

The case work for those veterans became intense and focused. For years, the city and the area nonprofits had used a software to track the aid they gave individuals, to ensure resources are used effectively. But as the city and aid organizations learned of homeless veterans, they created a list of their names.

Representatives of the organizations met weekly. First the group held meetings at the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition. Later, the meetings moved to City Hall so that agencies like the VA could call into the meetings. Together, the groups focused on managing the by-name list, coordinating their care.

In the meetings, representatives of the organizations asked what, say, Joe Veteran needed to do to get housing. He didn’t have an identification card. Could they get that to him by next week? What about getting transportation for this other veteran so he could get his medicine?

They set goals to get to the next step in helping individual veterans, and the next. Case workers didn’t just call veterans, leaving messages asking them to check in. They canvassed the city, tracking veterans down—checking homeless camps, dropping by the community kitchen.

One of the greatest challenges was finding enough affordable housing, housing that cost about $450 to $550 a month for a one-bedroom apartment, Hoffman said. The city relies on local landlords to provide the housing, landlords who are willing to overlook less-than-perfect credit score, or a spotty criminal history, she said.

On February 3, the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness sent Chattanooga a letter: “We are confident that the infrastructure and systems you have built will ensure that any Veteran experiencing homelessness in Chattanooga will get the support they need to quickly obtain a permanent home.”