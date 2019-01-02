Sharpening Their Craft

From everyday tools to fantasy weapons, Chattanooga smiths are crafting items of use and beauty

As a new year dawns, New Year’s Resolutions approach even faster. Drinking more water and reading more are repeat list makers, but one that always gets crossed off yet I keep putting back on is “Be More Of A Tourist”.

It’s a cold day in December when I visit bladesmith MeLinda Brown at the forge under her house. As I ease down the long, muddy driveway, my heart flutters a bit. Having seen Brown craft a flail and a Joan of Arc-themed sword on Master of Arms in November, I’m apprehensive. On my computer monitor, she looked fierce.

“I don’t usually wait to have a space given to me,” she said, on the show, of women in smithcraft. “I prefer to take it.”

But as soon as we start to talk, I realize I have nothing to fear. Brown describes her craft with loving precision. And her motivations are the noblest—creating beautiful objects and empowering women to use them.

“I started messing around with knives when I was a little kid,” she tells me, explaining that she began with an inheritance from her uncles. Then she moved to making mini-knives (imagine a knife that would hang easily from a lanyard or, at the largest, fit comfortably in a woman’s palm).

Each knife is different and all are beautiful. Brown’s painstaking craftsmanship brings out the natural color within the wooden handles, the silky grains of the wicked sharp blades, and the contrasting textures of the spine. Many have been crafted into shapes reminiscent of natural creatures, such as leaves and birds.

Brown also has a social mission—she’s trying to make knife-carrying accessible and familiar for people, especially women, who aren’t always comfortable around blades.

“I don’t see women carrying knives anymore,” she tells me.

I’ve noticed it myself. It’s a change that’s pretty recent, I think. I certainly carried a pocketknife as a teenager, and so did many girls. But now, in the days of zero tolerance, it’s risky to hand out even pocketknives to kids who might accidentally drop them into a backpack. Or maybe there are other reasons.

Brown makes women’s knives versatile, functional tools; good for cutting fruit and vegetables, breaking down boxes, peeling potatoes, cutting pasta, shaving, paring nails, cleaning fish, popping bubble wrap, cutting carpet, and yes, defending oneself.

She lets me handle a knife that fits my skinny palm perfectly. With my first finger through a loop in the heel of the blade, it feels secure and almost alive.

Though she emphasizes the practical use of her knives as tools and perhaps defensive equipment, Brown’s knives are also works of art. Each is different. The natural colors of the wooden handles and leather sheaths enhance the sheen of the blade.

“When I’m creating, I make it so it’s functional,” she says. “But when I start hammering, it tends to change—like a character in a story.”

Under the house, Brown shows me her forge—a space half-open to the elements, containing a can of propane gas, an anvil, a quenching tank made from a length of pipe full of oil, and of course, the forge itself.

Next door, an enclosed workroom houses her woodworking and leatherworking spaces. Even small fragments of wood and scrap leather are preserved. Brown grew up learning to economize and repurpose—skills that serve her well.

A knife takes several days to make, Brown tells me. First, she has to knock a piece of steel down to size, “drawing out” the tang (the metal that extends through the handle) and shaping the blade. She might spend three to four hours on a blade, heat-treating it until it is particularly hard.