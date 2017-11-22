Startup Chattanooga

How the Scenic City became a home for truly innovative entrepreneurship

Human beings are an incredible species. We dance, laugh, play, evolve, think, and come up with some extraordinarily brilliant ideas. For most, exclusive and potentially prosperous ideas die just as abruptly as they are born due to a multitude of obstacles, a lack of know-how, or resources to help them thrive.

It is a wonder how many people have thought up and/or spoken about solid gold ideas that could be the next big thing, ideas that could help the economy as well as produce a self-sufficient lifestyle for the idea holder. Ideas that could potentially change the world, or that could send an infinite ripple throughout space and time, only they never substantiated due to the fact that they simply did not know how to breathe life into them.

Ideas can reap monumental results with some vision, passion, a little luck, a lot of hard work, and some legitimate resources that can help them flourish. Unfortunately for many, due to the lack of any of those things, stellar ideas form like balls of sand, and crumble just as quickly as they were formed.

Where it is possible for people to successfully grow ideas into valid opportunities and business singlehandedly, the people that manage to make it happen make up just a minuet fraction of the population. It can be, and mostly is a very daunting task. Fortunately for us here in the scenic city, Chattanooga has a virtually unlimited amount of businesses that function solely to help grow small businesses, has become a hub for startup groups, and has formed into a mecca for developing entrepreneurs, small businesses, and ideas.

Over the last decade, Chattanooga has been on the rise in terms of popularity, success, and exponential growth. It is no secret that Chattanooga is an extraordinarily beautiful city with endless views, a direct portal to mother nature, and a rich historical background it just, for whatever reason, was waiting on that “thing” to happen, that would change the whole game. That “thing” that could level the playing field and reinitiate its mark in history.

That “thing” which Chattanooga can thank for happening is Electric Power Board (EPB) for exclusively bringing the fastest internet in the world to Chattanooga in 2010, for blowing the doors open to potential tech startup companies, and opening thousands of other doors in the process.

Chattanooga is the first city in the Western Hemisphere to offer 10-gigabit per second fiber-optic internet to all residents and businesses. At hundreds of times the speed of the national average, the Gig opens the door to endless ways of learning, exploring, and conducting business for everybody.

According to a 2015 study by the University of Tennessee, the cutting-edge internet system helped attract abundant new business to the region, adding approximately $865.3 million to the local economy since 2010, and developing at least 2,800 new jobs. Where the boom is certainly wonderful for the tech community, others definitely continue to thrive because of it as well.

Booms create jobs, which bring in people, needs, demands, markets, and endless opportunities for the locals to step in and fill more needs while opening more doors, and creating more jobs. It is a beautiful cycle that seems as if many people are unfamiliar with. Too many people are blind to the opportunity that is currently engulfing Chattanooga. The time is right now for people to flourish in this glorious city, that was once again placed on the map by its tech boom.

This city is full of diversity, and there are very many extraordinarily skilled people that are full of ideas, potential, and ability, but many of them have no clue how to unleash their capabilities in a way that can benefit their selves, families, or the city.