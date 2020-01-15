There’s More To Coffee Than Meets The Tastebuds

Where your coffee comes from is as important as how it tastes

It’s early on a Saturday morning. The water is beginning to boil and I carefully spoon a scoop of freshly ground coffee into my French press. The aroma of the ground beans has pleasing notes of citrus, vanilla, and sweet cream.

I pour the now boiling water over the grounds and slowly press down, creating what I feel is the proper beverage for a coffee snob such as myself to greet the day.

Yes, I am a coffee snob. And I’m proud of being so.

The beans for my morning elixir of life come from the Kibingo Central Washing Station in the Kayanza commune in northern Burundi, which I have been assured is one of the most reputable growing regions of the small African nation. It makes for a superior cup of coffee, at least in my opinion.

But there’s more to coffee than just some quality beans and a nice French press. For coffee consumers have become increasingly aware—and vocal about—where their coffee comes from. You hear phrases such as “sustainability” and “ethical sourcing” bandied about far more often today than ever before.

And there are some very good reasons why all coffee drinkers, be they snobs such as myself or just someone who enjoys their morning stop at their favorite coffee shop, should think about where their coffee comes from. In a small way, your morning cup of joe could help make the world a better place.

“Sustainability feels like an ambiguous buzzword,” notes Georgia Morley, the coffee-obsessed creator of the In It 4 The Long Run website. “Like ‘eco’, ‘green’, ‘environmentally friendly’, ‘fair trade’ and more. They sound like nice-to-haves, but when the entire process feels so far away it’s hard to know how or why to care.”

So what exactly is sustainability? Generally speaking, sustainable coffee is grown, processed and sold in a way that supports the environment as well as supporting the livelihoods of the people who produce it.

“So often the people who work to produce valuable crops cannot afford the very thing that they grow,” Morley explains. “Sustainable practices are important because it ensures workers are fairly compensated.”

Likewise, Hazel Boydell of the Perfect Daily Grind website notes the word “sustainability” has been thrown around a lot and the understanding of what it is has changed somewhat over the years. But when we talk about sustainability in coffee we are really considering what is known as the triple bottom line: people, planet, and profit.

“Sustainable development meets the needs of today without compromising future generations,” she says. “Simply put, it is being responsible with the way we use resources to ensure our children and grandchildren have what they need to live comfortably.

So in my ongoing efforts to further educate myself about the ethics of coffee, I reached out to several of our local coffee shops and their owners. Their insights were as eye-opening to me as my first cup of coffee.

“I have always looked at sustainability in coffee as covering three different areas, the triple bottom line, with all three being equally important,” explains Ian Goodman of Goodman Coffee Roasters. “In regards to people, we have helped fund a scholarship that helps pay for the schooling of young Guatemalan girls in the community around the farm we work with. We have also helped support woman-owned farms in several countries around the world.”

As for profit, Goodman notes the world coffee market is in crisis, with coffee trading at some of the lowest prices in over a decade. This has driven a lot of farmers to get out of growing coffee because they can no longer support their families.