Thrifting For Style And Conscience

Chattanooga’s resale shops offer fashion for a cause

One of the many things I learned from my mother in my formative years was that history repeats itself, especially when it comes to fashion. Just when I thought I couldn’t loathe clothes of the ’80s any more, here I see neon colors, acid-washed denim, and oversized button-up shirts trending their way back into mainstream on such popular shows as Stranger Things, Glow, and Red Oaks.

The ‘80s was all about radical, boundary pushing visual art and so it’s no surprise that today’s yuppies—Young Urban Professionals—are blending the vintage vibrant style with a modern spin.

Modern yuppies combine social consciousness with trend setting, something I understand very well. My Maryland high school required community service hours in order to graduate, and I opted to spend my time giving back in a non-profit thrift store where the proceeds went to the American Cancer Society. Being a fan of thrift stores from a young age, I have now come to realize that shopping at one is another way to help the environment because you are keeping reusable items out of the landfills.

So, how could you not want to give back to the community while saving the environment, getting a little retail therapy, and perhaps re-finding the vibe of the 80s, 90s, or whatever your favorite decade?

Two locally operated, nonprofit thrift stores are making it possible for flashback fashion to make a comeback and for generosity to never go out of style.

New To Me

When we first moved to Chattanooga in the fall of 2014, we rented a house near Highway 58 and therefore became really familiar with all the shops in that area. However, I had never seen Deja Nu Thrift and Boutique because they opened their doors fairly recently.

Originally called Second Chance Thrift Store on Ringgold Road in East Ridge, they relocated to their current location in November 2017. Excited to launch their first holiday sale in their new place, they were taken aback when a car hurtled through their front window a week later. They were even more determined and were only closed for three months, reopening in March 2018.

At Deja Nu Thrift and Boutique, 100 percent of the proceeds benefit the Humane Educational Society. I expected to find only deals and treasures; however, I was pleasantly surprised when I was greeted by a sweet, adoptable four-year-old Kyro. Kyro, who is also a “squish face extraordinaire” is the “Cat of the Week” and they have a new cat cuddled up near the register every week.

Closed on Sundays and Mondays, the rest of the week is filled with finds and furries as well. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the store lists weekly specials in-store and on their Facebook page. Veterans get 10 percent on Tuesdays, seniors get 10 percent off on select items, and other sales abound.

On Saturdays, they host several HES shelter dogs so shoppers can potentially take home some warm and fuzzy store finds, too. The second Saturday of the month, the entire store is 25 percent off. On the last Saturday of the month, all clothing is 50 percent off. There is also a fantastic rewards program where you can earn $5 off simply by making five purchases of $5 or more.

With only two employees, manager Adrienne and right-hand woman Robin, the store depends heavily on volunteers.

“We are so thankful for the wonderful volunteers that show up consistently and we always have room for more,” store manager Adrienne Koon said as we walked around the spacious, well organized store room then into the back processing area. “They are hands on from day one with sorting and tagging and we are flexible with weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly commitments.”