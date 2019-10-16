Thrifting For Style And Conscience

Chattanooga’s resale shops offer fashion for a cause
One of the many things I learned from my mother in my formative years was that history repeats itself, especially when it comes to fashion. Just when I thought I couldn’t loathe clothes of the ’80s any more, here I see neon colors, acid-washed denim, and oversized button-up shirts trending their way back into mainstream on such popular shows as Stranger Things, Glow, and Red Oaks.
The ‘80s was all about radical, boundary pushing visual art and so it’s no surprise that today’s yuppies—Young Urban Professionals—are blending the vintage vibrant style with a modern spin.
Modern yuppies combine social consciousness with trend setting, something I understand very well. My Maryland high school required community service hours in order to graduate, and I opted to spend my time giving back in a non-profit thrift store where the proceeds went to the American Cancer Society. Being a fan of thrift stores from a young age, I have now come to realize that shopping at one is another way to help the environment because you are keeping reusable items out of the landfills.
So, how could you not want to give back to the community while saving the environment, getting a little retail therapy, and perhaps re-finding the vibe of the 80s, 90s, or whatever your favorite decade?
Two locally operated, nonprofit thrift stores are making it possible for flashback fashion to make a comeback and for generosity to never go out of style.
New To Me
When we first moved to Chattanooga in the fall of 2014, we rented a house near Highway 58 and therefore became really familiar with all the shops in that area. However, I had never seen Deja Nu Thrift and Boutique because they opened their doors fairly recently.
Originally called Second Chance Thrift Store on Ringgold Road in East Ridge, they relocated to their current location in November 2017. Excited to launch their first holiday sale in their new place, they were taken aback when a car hurtled through their front window a week later. They were even more determined and were only closed for three months, reopening in March 2018.
At Deja Nu Thrift and Boutique, 100 percent of the proceeds benefit the Humane Educational Society. I expected to find only deals and treasures; however, I was pleasantly surprised when I was greeted by a sweet, adoptable four-year-old Kyro. Kyro, who is also a “squish face extraordinaire” is the “Cat of the Week” and they have a new cat cuddled up near the register every week.
Closed on Sundays and Mondays, the rest of the week is filled with finds and furries as well. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the store lists weekly specials in-store and on their Facebook page. Veterans get 10 percent on Tuesdays, seniors get 10 percent off on select items, and other sales abound.
On Saturdays, they host several HES shelter dogs so shoppers can potentially take home some warm and fuzzy store finds, too. The second Saturday of the month, the entire store is 25 percent off. On the last Saturday of the month, all clothing is 50 percent off. There is also a fantastic rewards program where you can earn $5 off simply by making five purchases of $5 or more.
With only two employees, manager Adrienne and right-hand woman Robin, the store depends heavily on volunteers.
“We are so thankful for the wonderful volunteers that show up consistently and we always have room for more,” store manager Adrienne Koon said as we walked around the spacious, well organized store room then into the back processing area. “They are hands on from day one with sorting and tagging and we are flexible with weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly commitments.”
Adrienne was formerly the volunteer coordinator at the HES shelter on North Highland Park Avenue, so wrangling good people comes naturally for her.
“She is one of the best managers and keeps the customers and volunteers coming back,” said Don, who is currently the “Volunteer of the Month”. To volunteer, contact Adrienne at thriftstore@heschatt.org
Besides volunteering or shopping at the store, you can also make a purchase from their Deja Nu Amazon wish list or simply donate good condition items to the store. The Amazon wish list helps keep overhead costs low and therefore keeps the sticker prices low, too. Regarding donation drop offs, there is a detailed list on their Facebook page of what they do and do not accept.
For instance, they do not accept fur coats or mattresses and box springs. They do accept seasonal and pet items; right now, they have a rack full of pet clothes and costumes that were donated from a pet boutique that recently closed.
There is a whole section in the store dedicated to pet supplies like brushes, toys, treats, harnesses and collars. When you adopt from HES on North Highland Avenue, you can come to the store and pick out a free leash, collar, or toy. At Deja Nu, you can also commission a pet portrait completed in about four weeks for a mere $25.
Stop by the store to get a feel—a warm and fuzzy feel, especially when you love on their cat of the week. You can also visit their info booth at Paws In The Park this coming Saturday.
Everyone’s Neighborhood Store
I learned about Northside Neighborhood House (NNH) very quickly when I first moved to Chattanooga and I needed jeans. Someone told me that the Northshore NNH was a great place to find clothes and boy did I! I found three pairs of Calvin Klein jeans in pristine condition—one pair still had the size sticker on the leg—for $5 each!
Voted Best of the Best Thrift Store in 2019, NNH has been actively “offering a hand up not a hand out” since 1924 when two local women, Mrs. Rose Longgley and Mrs. Emily Page Schelessinger, opened a neighborhood center in the Northshore area. Initially they helped build their community by patching marital riffs, tending to the sick, and teaching sewing.
“Mrs. Longgley became the director in 1937, continued in that capacity for 36 years, then retired in 1973,” said Brianne Lalor, who is passionate and honored to be the chief development officer of such a great, long running organization.
I have had the luxury of being able to regularly visit all three NNH sites—Northshore, Red Bank, and their newest store in Soddy Daisy—which are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays. All locations constantly have sales, like certain color tags are only $1, and they offer a 10 percent student discount with I.D.
The Soddy set up, at 10161 Dayton Pike, also has a phenomenal coffee shop called the Coffee Community Collective, serving Mad Priest coffee and B’s Sweets like muffins and donuts. You can follow the Soddy coffee shop on Instagram at “CoffeeCommunityCollective” to find out special events like the art exhibit they recently hosted.
There are other ways to shop as well, like their Instagram (NNHThrift), which highlights home decor and accessories. You can purchase items using PayPal, then schedule to pick up at the declared location. Today is the last day of their online Not-So-Silent auction fundraiser which ends at 8 p.m. and you can access it through their website at nnhouse.org
Items like vintage furs, Lodge cookware, and out-of-town trips are still up for grabs. Also plan for their annual Santa’s Workshop coming up in December where they serve more than 400 children with toys and more than 200 families with food.
As their mission is to “promote the independence of residents north of the river in Chattanooga by providing a hand up through education and assistance”, most donations are accepted and there is a complete list on their website. NNH does want baby items (car seats, swings, etc.) as well as medical equipment (crutches, potty chairs, etc.) as their programming focuses on assisting families in need.
Larger, good condition items are available for pick up and need to be scheduled by calling (423) 267-2217. They will host specific donation drives like their recent Back To School campaign where they wanted school supplies like backpacks.
Gifts That Keep Giving
With the gift-giving season around the corner, both of these organizations offer gift certificates, allowing you to provide thoughtful presents for your loved ones as well as the community. Purchasing items from a non-profit thrift store creates a great holiday story due to the cause, the item, and just your shopping experience altogether.
Deja Nu is a perfect place to shop for a pet lover. You could download a picture from their social media without them knowing and have a pet portrait made. Then don’t stop there. Package the pet portrait with some toys, treats, and maybe even a tweed coat to show your fur mama friend that you love them and their “kids”.
Make your presents more engaging than simply rushing to retail and grabbing a generic gift. I go back to my constant inspiration, my thrifty mother who now challenges my father every Christmas to only spend a random amount like $48 or to shop only at one store.
After being together for more than 40 years, my parents have made their mundane holiday shopping a joy that provides them at least a half day’s worth of captivating conversation. Maybe this year, your family can do the same.