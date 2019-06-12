Walk. Feel. Be.

The best way to experience the Scenic City is on foot

There is endless beauty located all throughout the stunning city of Chattanooga. Hidden gateways unlock some of the most tranquil natural settings in the country, and the often-bustling downtown scene has a tremendous amount of life and energy for people to tap in to as well.

On any given day, tourists and locals alike have the ability to get a glimpse of all that it has to offer in just a few hours. People who explore Chattanooga can be walking around beautiful waterfalls in a secluded part of nature one minute, and less than an hour later be strolling on the Walnut Street Walking Bridge downtown enjoying an extraordinary sunset.

With that said, when is the last time that you went for a walk? Not like a walk to your car, job, or to your neighbor’s house, but a walk for pleasure or perhaps a walk to process life and feelings in general. Often, people might not realize that they feel a certain way about something until they take some personal time to walk it out.

Answers unfold with each step. Realizations and truths fall out of the sky like an Acme anvil, smashing into the consciousness of the person walking. Taking time out to walk is one of the best forms of self-care available to humans, but it is slowly being forgotten by the masses.

Technological advances brought forth the age of ride-sharing apps like Uber, Lift, and Greencar, which have made adventuring on foot a thing of the past. In prior years many people who did not have a vehicle handy would often have no choice but to walk to their desired destinations.

Where it admittedly is not always the best way to travel, people who walk know that with each stride they are strengthening their mind, body, and spirit while simultaneously soaking in life.

Other forms of self-care are equally important, but walking is a centering form of it and is extraordinarily beneficial for human beings. People who skimp on self-care practices are not allowing the impact of daily life to wash away. Stress consistently builds up, and when people do not take time out of their life for stress management or self-care, they can turn into ticking time bombs.

Let’s compare it to being the stinky guy in the room. Suppose a person started a legal CBD regimen using the flower form of CBD, and they got a hold of a particular strain that was extra pungent. They decide to smoke it on the way to a public gathering with friends, not even thinking about the fact that the stinky CBD would follow them like a fragrant dust cloud.

When they get into a public setting the stench overtakes the room and it is not until friends let them know that they need to do something to fix the issue that the problem gets solved. The stink remains until the person goes and airs out their clothes and takes the steps necessary to remove the funky CBD stank.

When a person does not take time for self-care practices like walking, negative feelings of anxiety, worry, stress, etc. continuously build up like foul CBD flowers. The person experiencing the feelings does not necessarily see the negative build up, or know that they are the stinky person in the room, but everybody else can see it. It is not until they become aware that they can take steps to correct it. Walking is a great way to continuously air the musty stench out.

What separates Chattanooga from other cities is its walker-friendly layout. There are walking opportunities that can be fulfilling without chewing up a whole day. Sometimes a quick thirty-minute or hour walk is sufficient enough to do its job. On a walk, people get the opportunity to explore a mix of city life and the great outdoors. Where sometimes it is best to start walking without a set destination, some Chattanooga walks offer incredible opportunities for people to explore the nearly forgotten form of self-care.