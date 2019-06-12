Walk. Feel. Be.

The best way to experience the Scenic City is on foot
There is endless beauty located all throughout the stunning city of Chattanooga. Hidden gateways unlock some of the most tranquil natural settings in the country, and the often-bustling downtown scene has a tremendous amount of life and energy for people to tap in to as well.
On any given day, tourists and locals alike have the ability to get a glimpse of all that it has to offer in just a few hours. People who explore Chattanooga can be walking around beautiful waterfalls in a secluded part of nature one minute, and less than an hour later be strolling on the Walnut Street Walking Bridge downtown enjoying an extraordinary sunset.
With that said, when is the last time that you went for a walk? Not like a walk to your car, job, or to your neighbor’s house, but a walk for pleasure or perhaps a walk to process life and feelings in general. Often, people might not realize that they feel a certain way about something until they take some personal time to walk it out.
Answers unfold with each step. Realizations and truths fall out of the sky like an Acme anvil, smashing into the consciousness of the person walking. Taking time out to walk is one of the best forms of self-care available to humans, but it is slowly being forgotten by the masses.
Technological advances brought forth the age of ride-sharing apps like Uber, Lift, and Greencar, which have made adventuring on foot a thing of the past. In prior years many people who did not have a vehicle handy would often have no choice but to walk to their desired destinations.
Where it admittedly is not always the best way to travel, people who walk know that with each stride they are strengthening their mind, body, and spirit while simultaneously soaking in life.
Other forms of self-care are equally important, but walking is a centering form of it and is extraordinarily beneficial for human beings. People who skimp on self-care practices are not allowing the impact of daily life to wash away. Stress consistently builds up, and when people do not take time out of their life for stress management or self-care, they can turn into ticking time bombs.
Let’s compare it to being the stinky guy in the room. Suppose a person started a legal CBD regimen using the flower form of CBD, and they got a hold of a particular strain that was extra pungent. They decide to smoke it on the way to a public gathering with friends, not even thinking about the fact that the stinky CBD would follow them like a fragrant dust cloud.
When they get into a public setting the stench overtakes the room and it is not until friends let them know that they need to do something to fix the issue that the problem gets solved. The stink remains until the person goes and airs out their clothes and takes the steps necessary to remove the funky CBD stank.
When a person does not take time for self-care practices like walking, negative feelings of anxiety, worry, stress, etc. continuously build up like foul CBD flowers. The person experiencing the feelings does not necessarily see the negative build up, or know that they are the stinky person in the room, but everybody else can see it. It is not until they become aware that they can take steps to correct it. Walking is a great way to continuously air the musty stench out.
What separates Chattanooga from other cities is its walker-friendly layout. There are walking opportunities that can be fulfilling without chewing up a whole day. Sometimes a quick thirty-minute or hour walk is sufficient enough to do its job. On a walk, people get the opportunity to explore a mix of city life and the great outdoors. Where sometimes it is best to start walking without a set destination, some Chattanooga walks offer incredible opportunities for people to explore the nearly forgotten form of self-care.
A few of the spots that should be considered prime walking locations are the bridges over the Tennessee River, Stringer's Ridge, the strenuous residential areas around North Chattanooga, Greenway Farms, Coolidge/Renaissance Park combo, and the Riverwalk trail that stretches for thirteen miles along the Tennessee River.
The Bridges over the Tennessee River: People who have the time should hit all of the bridges that cross the Tennessee River (Market, Walnut, Veterans) back to back. It really is not as far as it seems and has much value. The trek is host to continuous scenic views and endless opportunities for reflection and exercise.
Stringer’s Ridge: Though nature trail Stringer’s Ridge could be classified as a hike, technically it is an extension of Chattanooga’s streets and offers a lovely stomping grounds for walks. There is a scenic overlook on Stringer’s Ridge that offers a glimpse at the city from a natural perspective. The walking trails range from easy to intermediate and have a few different access points. Visitors and locals who want to walk in nature without having to drive to a location can all easily get to the walking trails.
Strenuous personal favorite: One of the most rewarding but challenging walks around Chattanooga does not require a vehicle to get to for downtown visitors or locals. When stepping off of the walking bridge in North Chattanooga, if people continue up Forest Avenue, a beast of an uphill walk awaits. The neighborhood that surrounds the area offers countless incline hills that will advance the mind, body, spirit, and grit. It can be exhausting after a couple of hours but it is worth it. Special mention to some of the hills behind Publix; they are a true test of stamina.
Greenway Farms: Located in Hixson, it has an open setting that offers an array of walking trails. Many flat trails are perfectly nestled in nature, while the trail to the quarry is a bit more strenuous, though very rewarding for those that make the trek. The dog park and pet-friendly trails make it an excellent location for people to bring their furry friends. This well-kept secret is a local gem and a place of peace.
Coolidge Park/Renaissance Park: Though it does not seem like a very long hike, the paths that surround Coolidge and Renaissance Parks are hosts to one of the best hiking locations in all of Chattanooga. Nestled right on the banks of the Tennessee River, the pathway between the parks has much to offer.
Rich history surrounds the parks and mounted historical guides shine a light on what the areas were used for during the Civil War era. The continuous paths all loop and break off, letting walkers choose their own walking adventure on the trails.
A tranquil walk that combines city and mother nature and is host to endless views of the Tennessee River, Coolidge/Renaissance Park is a location where paddleboarders and kayakers enter the Tennessee River, so occasionally one can witness the outdoor enthusiast groups hard at work—just more examples of soaking in life and deprogramming from the daily grind.
Riverwalk: The thirteen-mile Riverwalk would take a long time to walk in its entirety. The total 26 miles in and out trek would take a toll on many people. Luckily for the casual walker, there are parks and parking locations along the way where people can park and explore different sections of the trail without having to commit to the entirety at once.
Along the way are beautiful views and accommodations for people to use the restrooms and get water. A few food options are scattered along the way, making sure that walkers can experience the trail worry-free. This is one of the most rewarding walks in the world. Chattanooga is lucky to have such a perfect waterfront walking path.
Listening to music while walking is absolutely recommended when people are doing it for health reasons, but people walking for self-care should try to do it without headphones in. Walking is a great way to experience life and the universe at work. When jamming to some tunes, people can miss certain things that could inspire them or touch their hearts.
Listening to music, a walker might miss lovers gazing into each other’s eyes, the stillness of the water creating a mirror image of the sky, birds singing their songs of freedom, and flowers growing in mysterious places. Music might deafen a walker to the natural sounds of bugs and animals alike, and to taking in signs of serendipity from the universe. Try to unplug and walk distraction free.
Locals who have become desensitized to the natural setting that surrounds Chattanooga and visitors in town for a couple of days can all benefit from putting on their best walking shoes and hitting the ground with no plan or intention beyond walking. The healing properties of it will kick in organically after a few steps.
It is a great way to learn the area, get some exercise, process life, tap into self-care, and explore the hidden parts of Chattanooga that can be breathtaking for those who are paying attention. Avoid being the stinky person in the room—go take a walk Chattanooga. It will benefit your life and humanity as a whole.