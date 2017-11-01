Why we like what we like

It turns out our taste preferences are set before we're even born

On average, Americans spend at least 67 minutes out of every day eating, and we try to make sure we spend that time eating things we enjoy. Most of us would agree that macaroni and cheese, bacon, pizza, and chocolate are magically delicious, but what about liver and onions or chitlins? How about a nice steaming bowl of fish head soup or calf’s brains in black butter?

Somewhere in the world (probably France), calf’s brains in black butter is someone’s favorite food. Fermented shrimp paste is a much-loved ingredient in the cuisine of about one-third of the world’s population, but most Westerners would shudder at even the thought of eating this strong smelling, fermented condiment.

So where do our food preferences come from? Does it simply boil down to what we are brought up to eat or is there something more to why we choose one food over another?

Toss out the tongue map

At the beginning of the 20th century, a German scientist found that some parts of the tongue seem to register specific flavors more intensely than others. Like a good scientist he made a graph, published his findings and faded into history. Then in the 1940’s a Harvard scientist discovered and promptly misinterpreted that graph, creating a map of the tongue’s surface where each taste has its own little fiefdom of flavor—bitter in the back, sour & salty on the sides, and sweet on the tip.

A poster of this “tongue map” hung in grade-school science classrooms for decades, confusing multitudes of students who dabbed swabs of lemon juice all around their tongue, only to find that they could detect sour flavor all over their tongue. Am I saying your sixth-grade science teacher was wrong? Yes—and my sincerest apologies to Mrs. Anderson.

Since the late seventies, we’ve known that while receptors for some tastes are more concentrated in certain parts of the tongue; all parts of the tongue, including the throat and soft palate (on the roof of your mouth) are sensitive to some degree to all five tastes.

But wait, we were taught that there are four tastes—salty, sweet, sour, and bitter. What’s this business about five tastes?

In reality, there are at least five tastes: sweet, salty, sour, bitter and the newest addition to the pantheon of piquancy, umami. This is the savory, mouth-watering taste you experience with foods such as seared beef, mushrooms, ripe tomatoes, and MSG. Umami was first identified by a Japanese chemist in 1908, but took almost a century to gain attention in the West, even longer to creep into Mrs. Anderson’s science class.

So how do we taste?

How the flavor of a strawberry, steak, or any other food makes its way to the brain and registers that soul hugging feeling of deliciousness involves the tongue, the nose, the brain, and a lot of geeky science stuff, so hang on to your beanies.

Technically speaking, taste doesn’t happen with just the tongue. The tongue is merely a translator, converting the chemicals in your food’s flavor molecules into signals for your brain to interpret. The tongue’s taste receptors don’t produce tastes on their own; they have to communicate with taste centers in the brain.

When you take a bite of a strawberry, for example, the fruit’s flavor molecules wash over your tongue and attach themselves to a taste receptor located on the tip of each taste bud. These bulb-shaped buds each have between 50 and 100 cells that correspond to all five flavors.

The strawberry flavor molecules’ specific size and shape match up to the sweet and sour taste receptors in the taste bud to initiate what Monell Chemical Senses Center Director, Robert Margolskee, calls a “Rube-Goldberg-like reaction” of signals. These signals alert the brain that the flavor you’re experiencing is the sweet, pleasantly sour taste of a beautifully ripe strawberry.