Working To Save The Endangered Red Wolf

Chattanooga's Nature Center and Arboretum are key to red wolf survival

The beautiful and cunning red wolves are animals that are native to North America, and are in the biological family of canids, which are meat-eating animals that include wolves, jackals, foxes, coyotes, and the domestic dog. Red wolves are far more than just aesthetic creatures that are pretty to look at, they are also Apex predators, which means that they keep and restore natural order to the ecosystems that surround their natural habitats. By preying on the nuisance rodents and white tail deer, the natural order of the land is maintained by these stunning creatures.

Red wolves are rather shy when it comes to human encounters, and they are no threat to mankind. This particular species of wolf has historically been known to have inhabited the United States mostly in the Southeastern Region of the country, but it is believed that their habitats once stretched as far as Pennsylvania, and as wide as Texas. Over the years the population has severely dwindled. Due to predator control programs, poachers, hybrid contamination, misidentification by hunters that think that they are coyotes, and habitat alteration, red wolves have been pushed toward extinction as a species as a whole.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, red wolves were placed on the endangered species list in 1967, and an effort to restore the species of genetically pure red wolves was initialized by the US Fish and Wildlife Service a few years later. In 1980 the US Fish and Wildlife Service declared red wolves extinct in the wild, and they would become a part of the Federal Species Survival Plan, which is considered a captive breeding program, and is still intact today. The efforts of the plan would consist of skilled biologists rounding up as many of the red wolves that they could find, and keeping only the purebred wolves. Out of roughly four hundred animals that were gathered, only fourteen were found to be pure, the rest were coyotes or hybrid species. Nearly all of the red wolves in existence derive from the fourteen that were initially captured.

Over time, the fourteen red wolves bred enough offspring in captivity for a restoration program to be initiated. In 1987 the red wolves were released and reintroduced into an experimental and controlled area at Eastern North Carolina’s Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, which is a 152,000-acre area that consists of a mix of agricultural land, marshland, and mixed forest. The process was a success and since, the red wolves have been released back into their natural habitat with their population increasing exponentially.

Since the Federal Species Survival Plan started to save the red wolf species roughly fifty years ago, leaps and bounds have been made in terms of restoring the species, but they still fall in at eighth place on the endangered species list. Nearly all red wolves in existence are being raised in controlled situations, the only state believed to have any wild red wolves is North Carolina, and the number of them is roughly only fifty. The organizations provide a safe atmosphere for the red wolves to live and reproduce, before hopefully being reinstated back into the wild to restore the natural order of the species, as well as the ecosystem.

Doing their part locally to restore the red wolf population is the Nature Center and Arboretum at Reflection Riding. The nature center is host to red wolves that are on loan from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, as part of the survival plan. Within the last nine months, one of the mating pairs produced three wolf puppies, which brought the nature center’s red wolf count up to nine. The new additions to the pack are two girls and a boy, a good sign that there will potentially be more to come in the near future.