DRINK: Brewhaus BrewPub

Brewhaus BrewPub

Sitting in a prime location on Frazier Avenue on Chattanooga’s North Shore is the unique German–American gastro pub, Brewhaus.

With a relaxed and homey feel, Brewhaus is a great place to grab a hearty portion of some very unique food. When walking inside, you can’t help but be blown away by the stunning view of the Walnut Street Bridge and the Tennessee River.

At Brewhaus, they treat you like family and are never eager to rush you out the door. You are greeted with friendly faces, who immediately make you feel as if it’s your home away from home, where you can sit back, relax and enjoy some good food and drink.”

Kick off the week on Mondays with $3 half liter draft beers all day and end the week with industry happy hour on Sundays with $4 wells and $1 off beers. On Tuesdays, join us for team trivia starting at 7:30 p.m. and a chance to win a variety of prizes. And on Wednesdays you can enjoy the live music of Dan from Danimal Planet.

April 21st is a big date for Brewhaus. Dog Fish Head is sponsoring the “Dog Fish Record Store Day Nation Wide Release Party” for up and coming record releases. This event includes live music, food, and of course, plenty of beer, including the 2016 Dogfish 120min IPA.

David Sherril, the general manager at Brewhaus, is all about bringing in the springtime with his focus on atmosphere and the incredible view and scenery that accompanies its patio area. For him, “a city like Chattanooga, being more an outdoor city, is perfect for people who enjoy staying active given its masterful scenery.

As one looks out from the patio at Brewhaus, to our local Coolidge Park, Tennessee River, Aquarium, and Lookout Mountain, they will understand why.

Brewhaus

224 Frazier Ave.

(423) 531-8490

brewhausbar.com