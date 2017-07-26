DRINK: Chattanooga Barley Bottleshop & Taproom

Chattanooga Barley Bottleshop & Taproom

Some people like to drink socially, and some people like to drink in the comfort of their homes. Either way, new craft beer taproom, Barley, has something for everyone.

Built from the ground up by hand, Barley’s ambiance is one of relaxation and familiarity. Perhaps it is because almost the entire building was made with repurposed materials. Almost everything, from the bar top to the colorful shutters and the creative shelving, has been repurposed and revitalized.

Everything about Barley contributes to a cozy atmosphere that allows for fun socialization but also makes each drinker feel like he or she is right at home.

While Barley’s wood might be repurposed, its drinks are not. With 64 constantly rotating craft brews that are local, regional, and from places historically recognized for their beer, Barley offers a different beer for every different mood and personality. Barley also offers a variety of bottled beers, just to add to their variety.

Barley is great place to go after work or on the weekends to just relax and feel good about life, but it is also a great quiet space that allows for office work or studying. Barley is even dog friendly, so guests can enjoy the quiet, a beer, and man’s best friend.

If guests are looking to host a party or fundraiser, Barley also has a rental room that boasts the same awesome atmosphere as the rest of the taproom. This event space also gives customers the chance to bring in food and support neighboring restaurants, a quality that Barley insists upon and is proud of.

Barley is truly a unique and beautiful space with a great atmosphere and selection of beers. Follow them on Facebook to stay up-to-date on what is going on, and be sure to visit them.

Chattanooga Barley Bottleshop & Taproom

235 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 682-8200

facebook.com/BarleyChattanooga