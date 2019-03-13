DRINK: New Amsterdam Vodka

New Amsterdam Vodka

New Amsterdam Vodka is five-times distilled from the finest grains then filtered three times. It’s so smooth you can create a perfect cocktail or drink it straight, making it one of the best vodkas available.

Our premium process makes our distilled vodka as iconic as the cityscape on the bottle. Our flavors are crafted using our award-winning original 80-proof vodka.

And as good as the Original Vodka is, New Amsterdam has an entire line of great tasting flavored vodkas, perfect for any occasion or specialty cocktail.

Peach tastes like biting into a fresh, Georgia peach. Succulent peach flavor is rounded out with orange blossom and a touch of vanilla to create a complex and pleasant fruit profile. This peach-flavored vodka mixes perfectly with your favorite cocktails.

Pineapple vodka has bright, refreshing aromas of pineapple and tropical fruit. Flavors of juicy, freshly cut pineapple and coconut cleanse the palate. For the weekend, try our pineapple-flavored vodka.

Mango vodka tastes like biting into a fresh, juicy Alphonso Mango with layers of tropical fruit aromas of papaya and passion fruit. Liven up your drink with a splash of our mango-flavored vodka.

Red Berry vodka offers sweet, juicy flavors of ripe raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, and boysenberries. A touch of lime zest brightens the berry flavors on the palate and the flavors are rounded together with brown spice and sweet vanilla.

Coconut vodka leads with sweet aromas of fresh coconut. Creamy, sweet toasted coconut and tropical fruit flavors of pineapple, banana, mango and papaya build to a beautifully complex fruit profile. A hint of sweet lime flavor cleanses at the back end and finishes soft and mellow.

Orange vodka offers sweet aromas of freshly cut orange and orange blossom, leading to flavors of ripe orange fruit, tangerine, and clementine. Brighten up your drink with our refreshing orange-flavored vodka.

Raspberry vodka offers a refreshing, crisp profile layered with sweet, bright, raspberry flavors. The complexity of the natural fruit flavor is perfectly balanced with just enough bite.

Lemon vodka offers a refreshing, crisp profile layered with sweet, bright lemon flavors to add the perfect amount of zest to your liquid concoction.

Apple vodka offers a refreshing, crisp profile layered with sweet, bright apple flavors. The complexity of the natural fruit flavor is perfectly balanced with just enough bite for a clean, smooth finish.

But there’s a lot more to New Amsterdam Vodka than just premium taste. The master mixologists at New Amsterdam have created a number of tasty cocktails for you to make on your own for dinner parties or just to impress your friends.

New Amsterdam Mexican Mule

2 parts New Amsterdam Vodka

2 dashes Tabasco sauce

Top with ginger beer or ginger ale

Build directly into a rocks glass with ice and stir briefly. Garnish with a lime wedge.

New Amsterdam Russian Coffee

2 parts New Amsterdam Vodka

1 part strong coffee

½ part triple sec

1 part milk

Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain over ice into a rocks glass or up into a martini glass. Garnish with 3 floating coffee beans.

New Amsterdam Mango Sunrise

1½ parts New Amsterdam Mango

2 parts orange juice

A splash of lemon-lime soda

Shake the vodka sunrise ingredients together in a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice cubes. Strain this delicious mango vodka drink into a rocks or highball glass filled with ice. Garnish the cocktail with a mango wedge and mint leaf.

So the next time you’re at your favorite vendor of fine spirits, pick up a bottle of New Amsterdam and experience premium vodka taste without having to pay premium prices.

New Amsterdam. Pour your soul out.