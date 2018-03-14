DRINK: Pin Strikes Splitz Bar & Grill

Pin Strikes Splitz Bar & Grill

There’s nothing better than picking up a ten-pound ball, lobbing it 60 feet as fast as you can, and perfectly knocking down ten unsuspecting pins in front of your friends. What’s even better than this feeling? Doing the exact same thing with a delicious craft cocktail, a combination only available at Pin Strikes in Chattanooga.

One of the coolest things about Pin Strikes of Chattanooga isn’t the groovy space themed bowling lanes, the huge selection of arcade games, the bumper cars, or even the laser tag arena.

Recently, it’s has been the host of an emerging craft cocktail selection, featuring a diverse selection of Harry Potter inspired concoctions that are sure to satisfy the spirits of any and every patron.

Reviewing the list of drinks, one of the first beverages that immediately catches my eye is the Polyjuice Potion, a balanced mixture of kahlua, vodka, baileys, and amaretto. It’s a cocktail perfect for any occasion, though it’s effects are slightly different than its fictional counterpart.

However, if you’re looking for a drink that’s more to the punch you might want to give the Amortentia a try. It’s a combination of Godiva White Chocolate Liquor, Tequila Rose, Frangelico, and White Luster Dust that is sure to give you the extra edge when bowling.

If those drinks sound exciting, ask for an Elder’s Wand, Phoenix Feather, or Mule Ball, all of which are worthy of their own lavish descriptions but equally as worthy of a night out at Pin Strikes to discover on your own.

The hours of operation for the Pin Strikes bar, also known as the Splitz Bar and Grill, can be found on the Pin Strikes website, as well as their schedule of events and plethora of activities that make the venue such an exciting night out.

Pin Strikes

6241 Perimeter Dr.

(423) 710-3530

pinstrikes1.com