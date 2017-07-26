DRINK: Splitz Bar & Grill

Splitz Bar & Grill

Pin Strikes may seem like just a bowling alley, but step through its doors and prepare for more activities, food, and drinks than you can possibly imagine. Boasting 24 bowling lanes, 50+ arcade games, a two-story laser tag arena, and bumper cars, there’s not much to be missed at Pin Strikes.

But did you know along with the kid and adult-friendly games and lanes is a full service bar? Being 21 gets you access to the perks of Splitz Bar & Grill and the outdoor patio to sip your favorite drinks and enjoy a wide variety of American fare (pizza, nachos, wings—pair them up with one of their summer specials like a $10 frozen Malibu fishbowl filled with any frozen drink of your choice).

They feature daily specials such as $2 Mimosas and $3 Bloody Marys on Sundays, and $3 pints of PBR on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Whiskey and Wings Wednesday is a great time to stop by if you’re feeling spicy for some Fireball, or want to indulge in a pitcher of Bud Light and 20 traditional wings for just $24.99.

Splitz Bar & Grill is a full service bar: beer, liquor, wine, sangria, you name it, they’ve got it. The bar includes five televisions showcasing sporting events (depending on the season, of course) as well as a 102” projector screen often rented for watch parties, corporate events, and even wedding receptions.

Yep, you can rent the bar and indulge in all its amenities, including a full catering set up in the bar area.

It may be a few months away but time flies, so it’s worth mentioning that Pin Strikes will be hosting an after party to follow up Literary Ink’s Harrry Potter-themed tattoo convention on March 9th. Live music and a Harry Potter inspired drink menu will be available, so mark it on your calendars now!

6241 Perimeter Dr.

(423) 710-3530

pinstrikes1.com