The List: How much TV do we watch?

If there's one thing all Americans can agree on, it's that we love ourselves some television.

But how much TV do we really watch? Our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute crunched the numbers for us...and the answers are a bit large.

Average time spent watching television: 5:11 hours a day

Years the average person will have spent watching TV: 9

But wait...there's more.

Percentage of households that possess at least one television: 99%

Number of TV sets in the average household: 2.24

Percentage of homes with three or more TV sets: 65%

Percentage of Americans that regularly watch television while eating dinner: 67%

The most interesting statistic is that 49% of us feel that we watch too much television.

Even so, we could say something snarky here, but the new fall season has been announced and we can't wait for The Orville.

Source: statisticbrain.com/television-watching-statistics/