The List: How often do people lie?

It's been said that everyone lies. Some do it to make themselves feel better, others do it to make others feel better, and some do it just because they like to.

So what are the statistics?

Percent of adults who admit to telling lies "sometimes" or "often": 12%

Percent of people who admit to lying on their resumes: 31%

Percent of patients who lie to their doctor: 13%

Percent of patients who "stretched the truth" to their doctor: 32%

Percent of patients who lied about following a doctors treatment plan: 40%

Percent of patients who lied about their diet and exercise regiments: 30%

Percent of people who lie at least once during a 10-minute conversation: 60%

Average number of lies per day by men to their partner, boss, or colleagues: 6

Average number of lies per day by women to their partner, boss, or colleagues: 3

But the real question remains: can statistics ever be trusted?

Source: statisticbrain.com /lying-statistics/