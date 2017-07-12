The List: Organic Food Statistics

One can debate endlessly how “organic” organic foods really are. There are plenty of arguments both for and against the hottest trend in food.

But setting the arguments aside, the fact remains that organic foods are popular. Very popular, in fact.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service and the latest report from the World of Organic Agriculture, the numbers are big. And getting bigger.

Organic foods annual U.S. revenue: $39 billion

Annual global organic sales: $68.9 billion

Percentage of organic food sold by mass market retailers: 54%

Number of U.S. certified-organic farms in the 50 states: 14,540

When you can buy organic produce at Walmart, you know it's become a big deal.

And for all the arguments, the simple fact is that people like organic food. And that's just fine.

Source: statisticbrain.com/organic-food-statistics/