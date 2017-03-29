The List: Renewable Energy

The percentage of global energy use that is from renewable sources has increased in the past decade from 15% to 24%, and the rate is steadily increasing?

Why is this important? Because unlike certain politicians who prefer to stick their fingers in the ears when scientists talk to them, the rest of understand the planet is getting warmer.

A recent survey by the U.S. Energy Information Administration found the following:

43% of Americans were willing to change their behavior to reduce their carbon footprint

23% were willing to pay more for cleaner energy

31% prefer to take public transportation to and from work rather than their own vehicle

Yet, 16% still felt it wasn't their responsibility to determine how clean the sources of electricity are. But if not us, who will?

It certainly isn't Washington, D.C., in spite of all their hot air.

Source: statisticbrain.com/renewable-energy-statistics