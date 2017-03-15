The List: The World's Top Cocktails

The World's Top Cocktails

In keeping with the theme of this week's issue—drinking—we decided to find out what are the most popular cocktails in the world.

So we asked the folks at TheRichest.com to help us out, and here's what they said:

Cosmopolitan Mojito Mai Tai Mint Julep Caipirinha Margarita Pina Colada Californication Long Island Iced Tea Apple Martini

There will always be the Martini, Screwdriver, Bloody Mary and even the Tom Collins ordered with a fair amount of consistency at just about any bar. The Mimosa and Bellini have become standard additions to any bartender’s list, as well.

These cocktails, however, have become trendy and popular or have managed to maintain their popularity despite great pressure from fine wine and even craft beer. Drink up and enjoy!

Source: therichest.com