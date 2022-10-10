Construction Of New Alignment Prompts Traffic Shift On Apison Pike in Hamilton County

As part of the reconstruction of Apison Pike from Ooltewah-Ringgold Road to east of Layton Lane in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will shift a portion of existing Apison Pike to new alignment to construct the remaining proposed portions of Apison Pike.

Drivers heading East on Apison Pike:

Turn left at the existing four-way stop intersecting Apison Pike and University Drive

Continue straight across the new bridge to the new signalized intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive

Turn right and continue the new alignment of Apison Pike

Drivers heading West on Apison Pike:

Follow the newly paved portion of SR-317 by Eastview Terrace to the new signalized intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive

Turn left and continue to the existing four-way stop intersecting Apison Pike and University Drive

Turn right onto existing Apison Pike

A detour will also be in place for College Drive at Apison Pike. Drivers looking to access College Drive from Apison Pike will continue SR-317 to University Drive and then on to College Drive. Drivers looking to access Apison Pike from College Drive will travel College Drive to University Drive and continue to SR-317.

During this traffic shift, the south end of Tucker Road will be reopened on its new alignment at the new alignment of Apison Pike.

Drivers heading West on Apison Pike from Tucker Road:

Turn left onto the new alignment of Apison Pike

Turn right at the new intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive

Drive across the new bridge to the existing intersection of Apison Pike

Turn right onto existing Apison Pike

Spalding Drive will also be realigned to intersect with new Apison Pike directly across from Tucker Road. Drivers will then follow directions given above.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.