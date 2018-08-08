Consider This: August 9, 2018

“Forgiving you is my gift to you. Moving on is my gift to myself.” — Buddhist teachings

While he’s considered a “great guy” who’s “quick to laugh,” that’s only one part of “Paul.”

What most don’t know is that his big demon is regret. Underneath the laughter is a painful, on-going process of wrestling with regret from a lifetime of hurting others, and himself. He puts it this way:

“I suffer from ‘If I had only’ syndrome. So I have to remind myself that I wasn’t ready for growth back then, and was doing my best with what I had and knew, the pathetically broken tools handed down to me. These days I work on easing up on my multitude of regrets. I have more tools now, and more faith in my goodness. I feel gratitude to the universe, and occasionally, even let myself believe that my struggle, my journey, might be a shining light in someone else’s darkness.” 

Consider this: We never know what someone else is wrestling with. Be kind. Always. 

