Consider This: March 22, 2018

“…Meditation is the journey from sound to silence, from movement to stillness, from a limited identity to unlimited space.” — Sri Ravi Shankar

Studies have shown that meditation can change the brain’s structure in just eight weeks. It also increases grey matter in parts of the brain associated with learning.

Meditation, while extremely relaxing and centering, is not just for relaxation; its primary purpose is to develop the capacity to respond skillfully and gracefully to life’s difficulties as well as its joys. To be fully present for your life. To awaken.

Consider this—Buddha was asked, “What have you gained from meditation?” He replied, “Nothing! However, let me tell you what I have lost: Anger, anxiety, depression, insecurity, fear of old age and death.”

All this is possible, without needles or pills, with just 20 minutes a day. Or 10. Or five at first. It all begins with a breath.