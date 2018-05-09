Consider This: May 10, 2018

“For what it’s worth, it’s never too late to be whoever you want to be. I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you find that you’re not, I hope you have strength to start over.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

What if you could start over from scratch?

Let me give you an image: A lump of clay, that you get to carefully mold, lovingly shape to your desire. But the result is not only external; you get to give birth to strengths and talents, personality and intelligence. And it’s all up to you. What would this divine creature look like, inside and out?

Compared to who you are now, what features would you keep, which would you add, and which would you remove? And for the purpose of insight, the most important question: Why?

When we’re born, we have no hang-ups, no issues about ourselves or anyone else. This may only last a short time, relatively speaking, because then life happens.

Consider this: It’s never, ever too late to re-mold that clay. Give it some thought. Who do you desire to be?.