Consider This: October 4, 2018

Dr. Rick

“I have a dream. That one day we will not be judged by what we think happens to us after we die, but by how we treat others while we are alive.” — author unknown

The philosopher Osho teaches us that “Life in itself has no meaning. Life is an opportunity to create meaning.”

Our choice comes into play with this opportunity. We can choose to be happy. To be kind, nurturing, humorous, mischievous, loving and generous. Not to suggest that this is always easy. But it is a choice. We can also choose the opposite.

So consider this: Watch your words…to your kids, parents, friends, sibs, co-workers. And realize that your words are reflective of your inner self—your attitudes, feelings and thoughts. In other words, the life you are creating.

And be especially aware of your words about yourself because, well, you are listening.