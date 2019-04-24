Consider This With Dr. Rick: April 25, 2019

Dr. Rick

“Staying positive does not mean that things will turn out okay. Rather it is knowing that you will be okay no matter how things turn out.” — author unknown

It’s not always easy to stay positive, especially in the face of difficult times. Physical or emotional pain, loss, being surrounded by nay-sayers, or perhaps just being raised in a negative household, all have a direct effect on whether your glass is half empty or half full.

But believing in yourself, no matter the way things turn out, is something more, something even deeper. It’s about your ability to understand, develop—and marshal—your inner resources.

Consider this a mini checklist to focus on your strengths: 1.) Take a breath…close your eyes and ask yourself what your greatest strengths are. 2.) Address your emotions by seeing them as visiting teachers, not residents. 3.) Connect with Nature to get yourself back in perspective. 4.) Let an attitude of gratitude finds its way into your consciousness.