Consider This with Dr. Rick: December 13, 2018

“It’s funny, when you do something from a place of truth it works out where it is the right thing for a lot of other people as well.” —Ellen DeGeneres

You can come from a place of masks and fear, or you can come from a place of authenticity and strength. It isn’t always easy to be exactly who you are; indeed, that is an act of courage. And sometimes we need to be protected and vigilant for safety’s sake, physical and/or emotional.

But if we walk through life with genuineness we attract the genuineness of others. By being about integrity, we invite their integrity into our lives.

Consider this:

  • Life’s challenges are filled with lessons.
  • Your kindness here encourages kindness everywhere.
  • Allow yourself fun, laughter, mischief.
  • Negativity breeds illness; positivity breeds well-being.
  • There is always, always something to be grateful for.

