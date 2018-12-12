Consider This with Dr. Rick: December 13, 2018

Dr. Rick

“It’s funny, when you do something from a place of truth it works out where it is the right thing for a lot of other people as well.” —Ellen DeGeneres

You can come from a place of masks and fear, or you can come from a place of authenticity and strength. It isn’t always easy to be exactly who you are; indeed, that is an act of courage. And sometimes we need to be protected and vigilant for safety’s sake, physical and/or emotional.

But if we walk through life with genuineness we attract the genuineness of others. By being about integrity, we invite their integrity into our lives.

Consider this: