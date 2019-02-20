Consider This With Dr. Rick: February 21, 2019

Dr. Rick

“My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together.” — Desmond Tutu

Whenever we hear a truth, be it from modern or ancient times, it rings just as true no matter what moment in history we live. At this point in our American history, black inspirers from the past and present offer us much-needed guidance and wisdom.

“Never be limited by other people’s limited imaginations.” — Dr. Mae Jemison, first African-American female astronaut

“I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality.” — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Defining myself, as opposed to being defined by others, is one of the most difficult challenges I face.” — Carol Moseley-Braun

“The cost of liberty is less than the price of repression.” — W.E.B. Du Bois

“Have a vision.” — Colin Powell