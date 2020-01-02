Consider This With Dr. Rick: January 2, 2020

“When you see something beautiful in someone, tell them. It may take but a second to say, but for them it could last a lifetime.” — The Mind’s Journal

Dr. Rick

The new year and new decade are upon us! Have you set your intentions? Do they include a healthy, fulfilling, joyous relationship?

Whether you’re in one or desire one, consider this thought-provoking passage from Andre Aciman, author of “Call Me by Your Name”:

“You had a beautiful friendship. Maybe more than a friendship. And I envy you.

If there is pain, nurse it, and if there is a flame, don’t snuff it out, don’t be brutal with it. Withdrawal can be a terrible thing when it keeps us awake at night. We rip out so much of ourselves to be cured of things faster than we should…that we have less to offer each time we start with someone new.

But to feel nothing so as not to feel anything—what a waste!”