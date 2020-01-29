Consider This With Dr. Rick: January 30, 2020

“Hard times are often blessings in disguise. Let life strengthen you. No matter how much it hurts, hold your head up and keep going.” — Manisha Shrestha Bundela

Dr. Rick

Kobe Bryant is regarded as one of the greatest NBA players in history, as well as one of the most influential.

And while off the court he had his share of controversy, we cannot deny that his drive for success and desire to be his best self has been inspirational to many. Perhaps one of the best ways we can insure anyone’s legacy is to remember the best of who they were:

“As I sit here now, when I take off my shoe and I look down at my scar, I see beauty in it. I see all the hard work, all the sacrifices. I see the journey that it took to get back to this point of being healthy. And I see beauty in that struggle.”

Rest in peace, Kobe.