Consider This With Dr. Rick: January 30, 2020

by

“Hard times are often blessings in disguise. Let life strengthen you. No matter how much it hurts, hold your head up and keep going.” — Manisha Shrestha Bundela

Kobe Bryant is regarded as one of the greatest NBA players in history, as well as one of the most influential.

And while off the court he had his share of controversy, we cannot deny that his drive for success and desire to be his best self has been inspirational to many. Perhaps one of the best ways we can insure anyone’s legacy is to remember the best of who they were:

“As I sit here now, when I take off my shoe and I look down at my scar, I see beauty in it. I see all the hard work, all the sacrifices. I see the journey that it took to get back to this point of being healthy. And I see beauty in that struggle.”

Rest in peace, Kobe.

by

DI 17.05

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 29, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

January 30, 2020

Friday

January 31, 2020

Saturday

February 1, 2020

Sunday

February 2, 2020

Monday

February 3, 2020

Tuesday

February 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours