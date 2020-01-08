Consider This With Dr. Rick: January 9, 2020

“Normal is an illusion. What is normal for the spider is chaos for the fly.” — Morticia Addams

Dr. Rick

With a new year comes a new opportunity to tune-up your life. Taking stock of your journey is an important bit of life maintenance that requires your regular attention. The start of a new year (and decade) is as good a time as any.

Consider this: look at the different parts of your life—friendships, job/career, physical and mental health, family, relationship, etc. How are you doing? What parts of your life need adjustments, nourishment, support, validation?

I’d remind you that there’s no such thing as normal, or perfect. There is only progress. This is about you. Your life. Eckhart Tolle poses this question: “What difference does their approval or disapproval truly make to who you are?”

And from Wayne Dyer: “If you believe it will work out, you’ll see opportunities. If you believe it won’t, you will see obstacles.”

I wish you a new year filled with health, self-awareness and joy!