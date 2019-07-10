Consider This With Dr. Rick: July 11, 2019

“Vous etes votre seule limite.” (“You are your only limit.”) — John Biccard

We are near the half-year mark (give or take a few weeks) and I’ve always found this a helpful time to re-evaluate internal growth, direction and long-held beliefs. As we embark on summer adventures, relationships, or simply warm-weather ponderings, perhaps the following can assist you in your own mid-year tune-ups:

  • I don’t need anyone to approve of me.
  • I don’t have to explain myself.
  • I don’t need to feel guilty about my boundaries.
  • I don’t have to say yes if I want to say no.
  • I don’t have to overextend myself to be “enough.”
  • I don’t need to feel the way someone else feels.
  • I don’t have to minimize my emotions.
  • I don’t need to pretend I’m someone other than who I am.

And one of my favorites: “Don’t adapt to the energy in the room. Influence the energy in the room.” — Author unknown

