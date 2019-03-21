Consider This With Dr. Rick: March 21, 2019

“Normal is an illusion. What is normal to the spider is chaos for the fly.” — credited to Morticia Addams

I was recently having a political discussion with a good friend. She believes our world would be more peaceful, and nations would be better run, more ecologically healthy and provide more basic benefits to their citizens if more women were in charge.

“We think it’s ‘normal’ for men to be top dog,” she said. “It’s not normal, it’s just what we’ve been conditioned to believe, and what we’ve allowed.”

Not five minutes later I came across this from Gloria Steinem: “Women grow radical with age. One day an army of gray-haired women may quietly take over the earth.”

Consider this: “When you do something from a place of truth, it works out where it is the right thing for a lot of other people as well.” — Ellen DeGeneres