Consider This With Dr. Rick: May 16, 2019

Dr. Rick

“The greatest fear in the world is of the opinions of others. And the moment you are unafraid of the crowd you are no longer a sheep. You become a lion. A great roar arises in your heart, the roar of freedom.” — Osho

When we care so much about the opinions of others, we become filled with anxiety and a sense of dependency. We are dependent on their approval, and anxious that we won’t get it.

There are all sorts of reasons this happens; these reasons are planted in childhood, and they’ve had a long time to develop, to root themselves deeply in our psyches.

So to let go of this need, this fear, is one of the hardest things we can do. We are not just trying to develop a freedom within, but we’re trying to change what is already there, and then give ourselves permission to be free. Fear-free.

Consider this: To begin, just imagine how incredible that would feel.