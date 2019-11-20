Consider This With Dr. Rick: November 21, 2019

“Ego says: Once everything falls into place, I will find peace. Spirit says: Find peace and everything will fall into place.” — Jon Kabat-Zinn

Whether you are a seasoned mediator, a newbie or have yet to try it, finding a peaceful place within is key to good physical and mental health. And it begins very simply…with a breath.

Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh teaches that consciously inhaling and exhaling is a meditation. The ancient philosopher Rumi has taught us that “Thank you” is the core energy of meditation and is a meditation unto itself.

And in modern day, consider that meditation has been proven to reduce anxiety, depression and pain; and increase creativity, memory and emotional balance. In anticipation of potential holiday stress, it may be wise to begin (or re-engage) your meditation practice.

Need more encouragement? From Deepak Chopra: “Meditation is not a way of making your mind quiet. It’s a way of entering the quiet that’s already there.”

