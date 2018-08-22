The List: Breakfast, By The Numbers

The List: Breakfast, By The Numbers

It's been said breakfast is the most important meal of the day, yet many Americans tend to skip the morning repast.

Our friends at the Statistic Brain Institute compiled some stats about what we do—and do not—to start our day.

  • Percent of Americans who eat breakfast every day: 44%
  • Percent of breakfast skippers who are obese: 22%
  • Percent of Americans who believe breakfast is the most important meal: 93%
  • Percent of breakfast meals that include eggs: 12%
  • Percent of fast food sales that are breakfast meals: 21%
  • Percent of children who eat sweetened cereal for 1 or more breakfasts a week: 73%
  • Percent of parents who eat breakfast with their children: 79%
  • of those, Percent who ate breakfast at home: 59%
  • of those, Percent who ate breakfast at school: 31%

So tomorrow morning, be sure to eat something. Anything. It's important to your health. Really.

DI 15.34

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

August 22, 2018

Thursday

August 23, 2018

Friday

August 24, 2018

Saturday

August 25, 2018

Sunday

August 26, 2018

Monday

August 27, 2018

Tuesday

August 28, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours