The List: Breakfast, By The Numbers

It's been said breakfast is the most important meal of the day, yet many Americans tend to skip the morning repast.

Our friends at the Statistic Brain Institute compiled some stats about what we do—and do not—to start our day.

Percent of Americans who eat breakfast every day: 44%

Percent of breakfast skippers who are obese: 22%

Percent of Americans who believe breakfast is the most important meal: 93%

Percent of breakfast meals that include eggs: 12%

Percent of fast food sales that are breakfast meals: 21%

Percent of children who eat sweetened cereal for 1 or more breakfasts a week: 73%

Percent of parents who eat breakfast with their children: 79%

of those, Percent who ate breakfast at home: 59%

of those, Percent who ate breakfast at school: 31%

So tomorrow morning, be sure to eat something. Anything. It's important to your health. Really.