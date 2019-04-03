The List: Completely Random Facts
People love trivia. On nearly any given night in and around Chattanooga, there are trivia contests in local restaurants and bars.
So, in order to help broaden your mind and maybe give you a hand up in your trivia endeavors, here are some utterly random facts.
- Superman didn’t always fly
- Showers spark creativity
- Kids ask 300 questions a day on average
- The total weight of ants equals the total weight of people
- Space smells like seared steak
- The healthiest place in the world is in Panama
- The accordion is the most popular instrument in North Korea
- Dogs actually understand some English
- Koalas have fingerprints
- Water makes different pouring sounds depending on its temperature
- The man who wrote “Dracula” never visited Transylvania
- Sharks can live for five centuries
- You can sneeze faster than a cheetah can run
- The fire hydrant patent was lost in a fire