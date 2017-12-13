The List: Holiday Shopping

In case you haven't noticed, the holiday season is upon us and Christmas is just around the corner.

Which means a lot of people have been shopping, whether at a local store or via the web.

So we asked our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute for a look at the numbers.

Amount spent annually on holiday shopping (Nov–Dec): $52,000,000,000

Amount shoppers plan to spend on gifts this year: $804

Percent of consumers who will shop online: 90%

Percent of tablet owners who will shop on their device (phone or tablet): 70%

Percent of shoppers who are willing to pay full price for an item they want: 16%

Percent of shoppers who purchased gift cards: 23%

Percent of shoppers who bought toys: 33%

And just in case you aren't finished yet, be sure to check out our gift guide in this issue for some last-minute ideas.

