The List: Holiday Shopping
In case you haven't noticed, the holiday season is upon us and Christmas is just around the corner.
Which means a lot of people have been shopping, whether at a local store or via the web.
So we asked our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute for a look at the numbers.
- Amount spent annually on holiday shopping (Nov–Dec): $52,000,000,000
- Amount shoppers plan to spend on gifts this year: $804
- Percent of consumers who will shop online: 90%
- Percent of tablet owners who will shop on their device (phone or tablet): 70%
- Percent of shoppers who are willing to pay full price for an item they want: 16%
- Percent of shoppers who purchased gift cards: 23%
- Percent of shoppers who bought toys: 33%
And just in case you aren't finished yet, be sure to check out our gift guide in this issue for some last-minute ideas.
Source: statisticbrain.com/holiday-shopping-statistics