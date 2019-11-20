The List: Random Facts
You know that one person who seems to know a little bit about everything? We’re here to help you match-up with the trivia guru with some cool facts.
- The average person will spend six months of their life waiting for red lights to turn green.
- A bolt of lightning contains enough energy to toast 100,000 slices of bread.
- Cherophobia is the word for the irrational fear of being happy.
- You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from two miles away.
- Marie Curie’s notebooks are still radioactive.
- Instead of saying “cheese” before taking a picture, Victorians said “prunes.”
- Cold water is just as cleansing as hot water in a washing machine.
- Bottled water expiration dates are for the bottle, not the water.
- Beloved children’s book author Roald Dahl was a British spy during World War II.
- Cap’N’Crunch’s full name is Horatio Magellan Crunch.
