The List: Random Facts

You know that one person who seems to know a little bit about everything? We’re here to help you match-up with the trivia guru with some cool facts.

The average person will spend six months of their life waiting for red lights to turn green.

A bolt of lightning contains enough energy to toast 100,000 slices of bread.

Cherophobia is the word for the irrational fear of being happy.

You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from two miles away.

Marie Curie’s notebooks are still radioactive.

Instead of saying “cheese” before taking a picture, Victorians said “prunes.”

Cold water is just as cleansing as hot water in a washing machine.

Bottled water expiration dates are for the bottle, not the water.

Beloved children’s book author Roald Dahl was a British spy during World War II.

Cap’N’Crunch’s full name is Horatio Magellan Crunch.

