AIM Center To Host Their First Ever Creating Place: Recovery Through the Arts Symposium

The AIM Center, Inc. will host its first ever Creating Place: Recovery Through the Arts symposium to highlight the importance of the visual arts in ongoing mental health recovery.

NYC-based guest artist, gallerist, and author, Roger Ricco, will provide an in-depth look at the concept of outsider art and, how in his experience, the process of creating brings forth the healing power of recovery. As a pioneer in outsider art, Roger Ricco, since the early 1970s, has helped shape the field into a prominent and well-respected genre of expression.

Through his personal archive of historic footage, film stills, and photos taken throughout his career, his presentation will give a first-hand account of the emergence, development, discovery, and promotion of many historically renowned and well-known self-taught artists.

His gallery in New York City’s Chelsea area has been instrumental in exhibiting the work of these artists, as well as creating a marketplace for their work.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, and Ricco’s presentation will be followed by lunch, a community art project involving all those present, and a panel of AIM Center member artists discussing how art played significant roles in their personal mental health recovery.

“Our members,” stated AIM Center President & CEO, Anna Protano-Biggs, “have discovered the power of creative self-expression and told their stories through their art. Art can permeate the very deepest part of us, where no words exist. I am excited for the opportunity to have an expert like Roger Ricco discuss the history of outsider art and to set the stage for the remarkable triumphs of our members, who will be speaking after him.”

Creating Place: Recovery Through the Arts will take place on the main campus of the AIM Center located at 472 West MLK Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN, 37421. Free parking is available.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration on Eventbrite is required. For more information, visit Creating Place on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3Ki6U0s