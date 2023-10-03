Area 61 Gallery Celebrates First Friday With Artist Paul Fontana, Sculptor Bob Fazio

This Friday is First Friday October and Area 61 Gallery has so many new pieces to show.

First Friday is a monthly opportunity to meet local artists and see what's new. Paul Fontana is their featured artist this month and will be on hand to talk about his encaustic and acrylic process as he shares his latest body of work, "Fall Festival".

Noted sculptor Bob Fazio will also be doing a sculpture demonstration and you never know what his imagination will lift out of the clay. (Bring your curiosity and questions because his gift of education is second only to his creative talent.)

Drop in between 6-8 pm to mix and mingle with the artist community, browse, shop and soak up the creative spirit. The gallery is located at 721 Broad Street just to the left of the Tivoli Theatre.

If you can't make First Friday, stop by during regular gallery hours, 12 - 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday)